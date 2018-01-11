Widefield School District 3 announced it has selected Nunn Construction as its general contractor to build a new preK-8th grade facility. The school will be located in Lorson Ranch east of the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Nunn Construction is an education-focused general contractor with a record of having built more than 100 school facilities in Colorado. It has worked with WSD3 for more than a decade on projects including the district’s new transportation facility as well as its Sproul Junior High and King Elementary remodels.

“Their record of exemplary past performance gave the district the confidence that the Nunn team will bring service and value to our first new school campus in over 20 years,” said WSD3 Chief Operations Officer Dennis Neal in a district news release.

Tyson Nunn, president of Nunn Construction, said his company is “honored to be working with Widefield School District on this very important project for the Widefield community. Our team is committed to maximizing each construction dollar and producing a quality building to serve these students and the community for decades to come.”

The school district is also working with LKA Partners, a local architectural company that specializes in public education facilities, for the planning and design of the new campus. According to the release, the district’s Long Range Planning committee began meeting with LKA in February 2017 to determine a conceptual design for the new school.

WSD3 Chief Financial Officer Terry Kimber said regional growth has led to the need for a new facility.

“Growth in Widefield School District 3 has been steady over the past few years,” Kimber said. “We gained 135 students in 2016, 175 students in 2017 and another 60 students so far in 2018.

“This has resulted in overcrowding at many of our schools, specifically our elementary and junior high schools. We are seeing most of this growth in the eastern part of our district boundaries due to new homes being built in the Lorson Ranch and The Glenn subdivisions. Due to the fact is takes 18 to 24 months to build a new school, it was imperative to start that process now. The new preK-8 school will help alleviate overcrowding while providing a neighborhood school for our eastern neighborhoods.”