Economic outlook is good news for Colorado Springs

The 2018 Colorado Business Economic Outlook holds plenty of good news for Colorado Springs — and the city is set to outperform the nation in wage increases and employment.

Statistics in the 140-page report, from the Business Research Division at UC Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, show how Colorado Springs stacks up against other metro areas around the state.

Sept. 2017 Total Employees (in thousands)

284.9 Colorado Springs

1,457.6 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

190.9 Boulder

168.5 Fort Collins

62.3 Pueblo

Employment Percentage Change Sept. 2007-Sept. 2017

1.4% Colorado Springs

1.2% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

3.0% Boulder

3.5% Fort Collins

0.5% Pueblo

Sept. 2017 Unemployment Rate (not seasonally adjusted)

2.7% Colorado Springs

2.2% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

1.9% Boulder

1.9% Fort Collins

3.5% Pueblo

2016 Average Annual Pay

$46,901 Colorado Springs

$60,436 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

$62,020 Boulder

$47,946 Fort Collins

$40,196 Pueblo

2016 GDP (millions of current dollars)

$31,376 Colorado Springs

$197,969 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

$23,946 Boulder

$15,923 Fort Collins

$4,858 Pueblo

Real GDP Percentage Change 2015-2016

3.5% Colorado Springs

2.4% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

1.6% Boulder

3.8% Fort Collins

2.1% Pueblo

Statistics were gathered from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

