TreeCycle events to benefit youth sports

In collaboration with local partners, Colorado Springs Youth Sports will be operating a TreeCycle event to reduce tree waste, provide free mulch and support youth sports, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park and 100 percent of donations will benefit area youth. Colorado Springs Youth Sports suggests a minimum donation of $5 per tree.

The organization owns and operates the 58-acre El Pomar Youth Sports Park, which includes nine baseball and softball fields, nine soccer and lacrosse fields, and an inline hockey rink. The park hosts more than 125,000 player visits annually, according to the release, with an estimated overall annual attendance in excess of 300,000.

“Core users include Pride Soccer, Colorado Rush Soccer, West El Paso Baseball, Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse, Colorado Springs Ultimate Network and a number of area schools and other groups,” according to the release. “The Park is a public/private partnership through which the City of Colorado Springs provides significant maintenance support toward the upkeep of its top-notch playing conditions.”

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 6-7:

Additionally, trees and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays from Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2-31. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays. All decorations must be removed from trees before drop-off.

Find more information at TreeCycleCOS.org, elpasoco.com or 719-520-7871.