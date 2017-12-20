Survey shows one-third of workers skip vacation time

Employers and workers benefit from time off — but more than 35 percent of employees in the United States will not take all of their vacation time this year, according to a survey by staffing firm Robert Half.

Even the Christmas break can’t deter some dedicated worker bees: 18 percent say they will punch the clock the entire week between Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day. Of those that take time off, a whopping 64 percent say they’ll still check in with the office while they’re gone.

Business owners appreciate dedication from their employees, but making use of earned vacation time is a way to recharge and, in the long run, be a more productive employee.

Karen Policastro, senior regional vice president for Robert Half in Colorado Springs, said it is important for workers to unplug occasionally.

“Employers offer vacation time for good reason. You’re less effective at work and have a higher risk for burnout if you don’t take a break,” she said in an email. “If you don’t have funds to take a trip, you can still relax and recharge at home with a ‘staycation.’ Think twice about your rationale for skipping out on vacation.”

Many employees may not be aware of their company’s rules on unused vacation days, so it’s important to know your time off balance.

Policastro said that “use it or lose it” policies differ according to state and local laws, as well as individual employer policies.

“Don’t make assumptions or find out the hard way that you lost valuable time,” she cautioned.

For managers or supervisors, she suggests doing more than emailing employees about their high-balance vacation time, and instead having one-on-one conversations and learning about any concerns regarding why that time isn’t being used.

To promote unplugging and recharging away from the office, Policastro offers this advice:

Talk to your team — Make sure everyone has entered their vacation time for the end of the year. Talk to folks who have balances remaining.

Create a buffer — Count on unexpected/unplanned absences happening and create a buffer around them for critical projects.

Be realistic about projects — Are your year-end goals attainable? Does your staff need extra support to complete them?

Do something special — For staff working the week of Dec. 25, bring in breakfast, take the team to lunch or think of another kind gesture for them.

The survey found several reasons why workers don’t use their vacation time. The major reasons are:

Saving the time for something later — 43%

Too much work to do — 21%

No money to go on vacation — 15%

Feeling guilty taking time off — 9%

My boss discourages it — 3%

“Saving time to use later is understandable — as long as workers don’t lose those days,” Policastro said. “Some might be saving for an extended trip or for unexpected family issues/emergencies (e.g., taking care of kids when they’re sick or helping elderly parents). However, managers should be aware of some other reasons people give that can raise red flags. Are you monitoring workloads and staffing effectively? Are people at risk of burnout? Are you paying competitively? These are all questions you should be asking yourself throughout the year.”

Colorado workers may be more inclined than the national average to take their time off, Policastro said, while also noting that the amount of vacation time offered often influences whether a prospective employee accepts a job.

“Vacation time definitely factors in to a candidate’s decision before accepting a job, especially here in Colorado,” she said. “Having more vacation time is at the top of their lists. They want to have time to enjoy the many outdoor pursuits our state offers and more often than not, we see that professionals tend to use the time they accrue.”