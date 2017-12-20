COS CEO: Scott Bryan

Scott Bryan fondly remembers starting Bryan Construction out of a spare bedroom in 1994. He attracted $3 million in business that first month despite losing 25 pounds due to stress.

Two months later, he relieved the pressure and accelerated the company’s growth by purchasing Federal Contracting Inc. from its retiring owner, Bob Hix, who was a bird-hunting friend, and that gave him a full-fledged operation. Now, Bryan Construction — along with Bryan International and Bryan Power Generation Group — is worth close to $200 million. The owner, married 33 years to Theresa — their sons are Eric, 23, and Wyatt, 22 — preaches family, faith and fitness to his 138 employees.

Work hard and play hard is Bryan’s philosophy. The weekend cowboy wears boots to work, lives on nearly 40 acres in Larkspur and is president of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation. He’s also an accomplished backcountry powder skier, loves to fly-fish and ride horses, became a certified scuba diver at age 14 and got his pilot’s license at 21. Oh, and he learned to play guitar at age 50.

What is your leadership style, and why does it work for you?

Laissez-faire. I hire and surround myself with people who are smarter than me. I think of myself as more of a head coach than the CEO. The hardest part is building the team, so you either find those employees, which is really tough to do, or you nurture those employees, which I prefer to do. I like to hire interns from school and if they’re good, hire them when they graduate and nurture them through the process.

Why did you want to own your own business?

Certainly you want to be in charge of your own destiny. I didn’t want to live on a salary all my life, either. And I wanted to build something. I tell people, ‘I don’t build buildings. I don’t build projects. I build companies.’ The reason I’m CEO is because I gave myself that title. I’m not like Scott Blackmun [CEO of the United States Olympic Committee], who was recruited and is actually qualified to be a CEO. Most of us just really learn by trial and error and that’s a hard thing to do for entrepreneurs.

What did you learn as you grew into the CEO role?

How you learn is by letting go of control. That’s where you stop being the quarterback and you become the coach. You have to understand your employees will make mistakes and that they’ll learn from those mistakes. I’ve settled into this CEO role, starting back in 2009 and 2010 when I became the chairman of the [Colorado Springs Economic Development Corp.]. That took a lot of my time and I had to back off and allow my employees to take more control and they did great. I felt more comfort then, and I feel a lot more comfort today.

What’s the culture like at your company?

What we try to maintain is that smaller company culture. I tell people if I’m not having fun, I’m not going to do this anymore. And I want everyone else to have fun. That’s our mission statement: We build projects; we make money; and we have fun. It’s pretty simple.

What’s one of the smartest things you did?

When I first started my company, I built an advisory board — and I still have one today — of very successful people from outside my business. They taught me that you’ve got to have policies and procedures in place to grow. I call it the franchising method — if we build you something and a few years later you want us to build something else but we can’t use the same crew, we want it to be done the same way so it’s seamless for you.

What do you look for when you’re hiring?

Character, to me, is everything. It’s hard to recognize, but I like to think of myself as a good judge of character. It comes from inside, being honest and open.

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your parents?

They taught me about family, hard work, honesty, integrity. Those are pretty good attributes. I was lucky to grow up in a good family. On my father’s grave it says, ‘Earned, never given.’ He taught us that you have to earn your way through life and nothing is a given.

What is the biggest personal challenge you’ve had to overcome?

The death of my first child, Alex; he was only 4 months old. He died of SIDS [sudden infant death syndrome]. I learned you can dwell on it and let it eat you or you can just grieve and move on. You get back on that horse and keep going. If you let things tear you apart inside, then you never heal. It’s something I don’t talk about much.

What advice do you give to employees?

Enjoy today because yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come. I believe in that quite strongly.

