‘Business as usual’ for hiring during the holidays

Job-seekers will find plenty of companies ready to hire during the holidays, with three separate hiring events at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Applicants should first register online and bring a resume to the hiring event.

9 a.m. to noon

People Ready will interview for multiple open positions, including auto auction drivers, snow removal, general construction for military bases, housekeeping, event staff, waste industry workers, holiday bell ringing (in Cañon City). Register at bit.ly/PeopleReady

1-4 p.m.

Elwood Staffing will interview for multiple open positions, including assemblers, carpenters, CNC machinists, customer services, front desk/receptionist and construction general laborers.

Register at bit.ly/ElwoodStaffing

1-4 p.m.

Service Source seeks individuals with documented disabilities to join a dining facility attendant team on a military installation in Colorado Springs. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Register at bit.ly/ServiceSourceHiring

“We want to let people know that numerous employers are actually hiring right now,” said Becca Tonn, PPWFC’s public information officer. “It’s business as usual during the holidays. And for job seekers, we provide a variety of ongoing hiring events at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center — including three tomorrow. Attendees will need to sign up through ConnectingColorado.com, and then they can reserve their interview spot by registering for each hiring event they want to attend.”

PPWFC is located at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 1107. Parking is free.

For more information, visit ppwfc.org/Hiring-Events/89.