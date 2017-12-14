The Downtown Partnership announced that the board of directors of the Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority unanimously approved a funding commitment “of up to $750,000 to support a three-stage contract to bring an Artspace project to Downtown Colorado Springs.”

According to a news release issued by the partnership, the completed project would expand affordable housing options downtown by about 50 to 70 units. Those include live/work spaces for individuals and families employed in creative industries downtown.

The partnership release states Artspace “is a national nonprofit organization that delivers sustainable, affordable living and working space for individuals and families in the arts and craft industries. Artspace leads the industry with more than 35 properties and nearly 2,000 residential units specifically serving artists and creatives coast to coast, and each property remains affordable in perpetuity.”

According to Downtown Partnership Urban Engagement Manager Claire Swinford, artists and other creatives often can’t keep pace with cost-of-living increases in expanding communities.

“Along the Front Range, as cities grow, the challenge for arts and creative professionals who have made the city cool and contributed to its identity, is it’s often hard to stay in place and use the spaces they traditionally used,” Swinford said, adding those issues have already hit cities like Denver and Boulder.

This predevelopment phase, which includes identifying a site, is being led by the DDA and should last two to three years, she said. Designing the project and finalizing the financial model to allow the project to obtain competitive Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other sources common to affordable housing development, will also take place during phase 3. This phase of the project is expected to take one-and-a-half to two years, after which, if successful, Artspace will move toward construction and opening.

- Advertisement -

“It depends on how quickly we can secure a site and additional funding,” Swinford said of a development timeline, adding DDA’s sponsorship will ensure the site will be downtown.

Swinford said Artspace projects often take advantage of historical preservation incentives when considering locations.

“This project is especially important to ensure the diversity of our arts community,” Swinford said. “Candidates who live in such spaces tend to be the less-advantaged artists in the community — those just getting started, or who haven’t found a market yet or those working outside what’s considered profitable or acceptable in the community. Those who benefit are those we most need to retain — recent graduates, those living on the margins, young families and those getting started in their artistic pursuits.”

Creatives, according to Swinford, can be defined as anybody who works in an industry that includes an aesthetic element.

“It’s not just sculptors and painters,” she said. “You’ll find everything from someone who makes hand-built kayaks to performing artists in these communities.”

The Colorado Springs Creative Collaborative, a group of creatives and volunteers led by local advocate Bob Wolfson, have sought to bring Artspace to Colorado Springs for the past couple years.

“The project was borne out of a proactive stance for Colorado Springs to be a community that welcomes creatives with an affordable place to work and live in the face of market changes and growth that often outprice creatives from urban areas, and sometimes from the city overall,” said Wolfson in the release. “With this week’s action, the CSDDA now takes the helm of the project.

According to the Downtown Partnership, a typical Artspace project progresses through four phases of development. In the first phase Artspace visits a community and determines the pre-feasibility of the project and whether the community is in a position to lead an effort and eventually absorb the project. The second phase is an Arts Market Survey, which was completed in Colorado Springs earlier this year. A summary of survey results, as well as project updates, can be found at downtowncs.com/artspace.

“We are very excited with the prospect of building a new project in Colorado Springs and are thrilled to be moving into this next stage of development with such robust support and partnership from the CSDDA,” said Shannon Joern, vice president of national advancement for Artspace, in the release.

Artspace has more than 46 projects in operation across the country and another dozen in development, representing a $600 million investment in the nation’s arts infrastructure. With headquarters in Minneapolis and ofﬁces in Denver, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C., Artspace has served as a consultant to hundreds of communities and arts organizations nationwide. To date, Artspace has completed nearly 2,000 affordable residential units and more than 300 creative businesses and working studios. Presence in Colorado includes Artspace Loveland Arts Campus, and projects in planning and development stages in Trinidad, Lakewood, Denver’s RiNo Arts District, Ridgway and more.