Downtown can say a lot about a city. In Colorado Springs it’s constantly changing — and 2018 will bring even more new businesses to the heart of town.

“There is always something new downtown,” Sarah Humbargar, vice president of development services for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, said in an email. “We have a lot of new restaurants that [opened] in 2017 that will add to the diversity of culinary options, and as First Friday continues to grow there are great opportunities to experience a gallery’s newest show or a store staying open later in the evening.”

Though residents have heard news of restaurants like the Atomic Cowboy trifecta [which includes Denver Biscuit Company and Fat Sully’s] replacing the old Southside Johnny’s restaurant on Tejon Street, the number of businesses that opened or made plans to open were the same in 2016 and 2017, according to Humbargar.

“If we look at just street level businesses — in 2016 we had 29 new businesses that had opened in 2016 or announced a 2017 opening,” Humbargar said in an email. “This year we have exactly the same: 29 businesses that have opened [in 2017] or are planning to open in 2018.

“Part of this is due to a limited amount of space, so we are dependent on long vacant spaces and ‘churn’ [in which] one business goes out and another goes in.”

The most significant change downtown year-over-year was the number of business closures in 2016 and 2017, said Humbargar.

“In 2016, we saw 15 street level business closures, leaving 15 spaces available for new tenants,” Humbargar said. “This year we have only had six closures — so fewer spaces for new businesses to occupy, but also a sign of a healthy business environment.”

In January, Chick-Fil-A’s satellite location and the AHA Gallery closed; in June, Hemplements closed; in August, Triple S Brewing and The Ritz closed; and COCO Crafted closed in November.

Humbargar said, “Nearly all the spaces that had a business closure in 2016 and 2017 are already filled.”

A few of the newest businesses to open in 2017 include Oskar Blues, Rooster’s House of Ramen, Cycle Gear, Zero Fox Given and the QUAD Innovation Partnership.

Businesses that opened downtown in 2017:

Redoux Consignment Boutique

Sportivo Primo at Antlers

TONI&GUY Hair Salon

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

Four by Brother Luck

Rooster’s House of Ramen

The Hive Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry

Pikes Peak Lemonade

Cycle Gear

Dickies Barbecue Pit

QUAD Innovation Partnership

BamPaws Stay and Play

Pikes Peak Market

Sakura Speakeasy

Zero Fox Given

Martinez Imports

Honey Salon and Spa

Businesses scheduled to open in 2018:

Atomic Cowboy/Denver Biscuit Company/Fat Sully’s New York Pizza

The Carter Payne

Colorado Craft – Tejon Street Social

Cask and Cork

The Bench

USA Basketball

KRCC radio

Mountain Valley Market