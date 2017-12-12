Colorado Springs software startup KidReports, one of the first businesses to join in Peak Startup’s pitch nights, has been acquired by global firm Procare Software.

Created by CEO Leif Ullman and chief operating officer Greg Krupa, KidReports links parents and childcare providers digitally, providing activity alerts, daily reports and quick communication via email, push or text.

On Dec. 5 Procare Software, an Oregon-based child care management software solution company, announced it had acquired Ullman’s startup.

Ullman said Procare has more than 30,000 centers using its software solutions, compared with KidReports’ 1,000 centers.

“The intent is our product will be sold to their customers — to unify products and create a one-stop shop for child care software,” he said. “We are going to continue on as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“We will stay in Colorado Springs, we will be growing our footprint here, getting some bigger office space and doubling our team by the end of next year.

“We think there’s access to talent in the whole Front Range area compared to where Procare is in Oregon,” Ullman added. “I think there’s a lot more opportunity for hiring and … all of our employees like it here. It’s a great place to live and build a company.”

According to the release, Procare Software allows child care providers to track attendance, share photos and videos, and track a student’s daily activities while KidReports offers an easier way for providers to log administrative data and reports digitally.

“We are thrilled to welcome KidReports, the established standard for classroom management and parent engagement, to the Procare family of products and services,” Procare Software President and CEO JoAnn Kintzel said in the release. “The combination of Procare’s comprehensive suite of child care software and services and KidReports’ real-time reporting framework and infrastructure provides an all-in-one unbeatable solution for child care organizations of all sizes.”

Ullman said KidReports was launched in 2012, and it took about three years before the company saw any real success.

KidReports has doubled its revenue each year, Ullman said, though he declined to give specific numbers. The company currently has six employees and operates out of Epicentral Coworking.

Ullman said in the early days of the business, his team had to work hard to convince child care center directors they needed to use technology to make their jobs easier.

“It was a lot of persistence, a lot of creative marketing,” Ullman said. “We were giving them three-month free trials, doing a lot of hand holding — whatever we needed to do to make them feel comfortable with the product.”