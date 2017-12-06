Software firm Formstack announces expansion into Colorado Springs

Formstack, an Indianapolis-based software-as-a-service provider, today announced plans to expand into Colorado Springs, opening an 8,300-square-foot square foot office at 6 S. Tejon St. and adding 55 new jobs.

The Colorado Springs office, set to open in April 2018, will “serve as a hub for the company’s outbound sales, mid-market and enterprise team, bringing high-quality jobs to the area,” according to a news release issued by Formstack.

Chief Operating Officer Dustin Sapp will lead the Colorado Springs office.

“Formstack has a largely remote workforce with employees scattered across the United States and around the globe, and we saw a concentration taking place in the Colorado Springs area, including myself,” Sapp said in the release. “We saw the city as a natural fit for our continued growth with its strong access to talent, central location and a quality of life that fits the Formstack culture.”

Founded in 2006, the online data capture provider claims more than 500,000 users in 112 countries. In 2016 Formstack reported a 125-percent increase in new revenue from its highest paid subscription plan, according to the release.

It anticipates continued revenue expansion in 2017, according to the Formstack website, along with a 50 percent increase in its remote workforce, which stands at more than 120.

“We are happy to welcome Formstack to Colorado Springs,” Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper said in the news release. “We are eager to continue our work together as they grow their business. With our world-class technology industry and top-notch talent, Colorado Springs is a fitting place for Formstack as they capitalize on their increasing success.”

Formstack’s headquarters will remain in Indianapolis.

