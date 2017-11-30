For all the West Coast transplants: A taste of home is one step closer to Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out Burger has announced it is in the “early planning stages” of an expansion to the Centennial State.

Following is a statement issued by Carl Arena, vice president of development for the company:

In-N-Out Burger is excited to be in the early planning stages of its expansion to the state of Colorado. We are working on plans to build a patty production facility and distribution center in Colorado Springs to support future restaurants in Colorado.

Colorado Springs is an ideal community for us to locate facilities to serve surrounding markets with fresh ingredients, including meat patties produced locally.

At In-N-Out, we have always been thoughtful about expansion into new markets because it is very important that we are able to maintain the high quality and service standards established by our founders almost 70 years ago. We are extremely fortunate to have a number of loyal customers in Colorado and they have been encouraging us to open locations there for some time.

Because we are still in the early development phase, we don’t yet have a timeline for the construction of either our support facilities or future restaurants.

However, the steps we are taking now represent the first of many on the road to serving customers in Colorado.

A request for comment regarding the number of potential employees in Colorado Springs has not yet been returned.