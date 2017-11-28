Workforce Asset Map launched

Job seekers, employers and students looking to connect in El Paso County now have a guide, thanks to the newly launched Workforce Asset Map.

A press conference was organized Nov. 28 to introduce the map — known as WAM (wam.uccs.edu) — which links interested parties to more than 60 resources in the county, according to UCCS Economic Forum Director Tatiana Bailey.

Bailey, who helped lead the project, said the idea for the map came out of a workforce panel discussion during a previous economic forum. Entities such as the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Community College, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Harrison School District 2 and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC began compiling and connecting local workforce resources, as well as institutions of higher education and seven public school districts.

“Information is key,” Bailey said, adding the map should help connect individuals to veteran resources to career track programs in high schools, as well as introducing organizations such as the Chamber & EDC with area employers.

“We needed to pool resources,” Bailey said of the “one stop” map.

According to Traci Marques, interim executive director of the PPWFC, the map “really ties into what we’re doing around strategic planning with work-based learning and … apprenticeships. [Regarding] on the job training and internships — this really helps to tie us together and creates a tool for us, for job seekers, students and employers in the community about how we can have one resource for everyone.

“The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is very interested in this tool,” she added. “We’ll be sharing it with them this Thursday when I meet with them.”

The map includes pathways to everything from wage data to tips on building a better resumé, as well as resources to improve interviewing skills and to find potential internships.

Access to the map is free and no registration is required and WAM also includes a field where users can provide feedback regarding resources that may be missing, in order to grow the pool of resources.