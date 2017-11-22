The town of Monument, the largest of three communities in the Tri-Lakes region (Palmer Lake and Woodmoor being the other two) adopted its 66-page comprehensive plan in February. The timing was fortuitous, as the guiding document — the first since 2003 — came just in time for the biggest year in development Terri Hayes can remember.

Hayes is president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber, EDC and Visitor Center. She began her work there about six years ago, before it combined forces with the area EDC.

“I started right after the recession and we were just trying to get businesses as members at that point,” she said. “I think 2017 is the busiest we’ve been — residentially and commercially.”

So does she expect that development to carry over into 2018?

“Absolutely,” she said. “I feel the interest [in the area] is just going to grow and if it does, 2018 will beat 2017. We’re a very popular area right now.”

New services part of development

Commercial growth in the region continues to be prominent. Jackson Creek Parkway, home to the Monument Marketplace shopping center — which is anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, Kohl’s and Home Depot — has been drawing customers for more than a decade, but brand new development is highly visible east of the center.

That includes a recently opened Murphy Express gas station, a Qdoba restaurant and the skeleton of what will be Jackson Creek Senior Living, which is expected to open a year from now.

The facility has plans to include 137 units on more than 100,000 square feet covering 6.4 acres at Jackson Creek Parkway and Harness Drive, adjacent to My Storage at Jackson Creek, a recently constructed self-storage facility.

The senior living and memory care provider will be the second in town, and will help fulfill an outstanding need in the region, according to Cara Thomas, executive director of Bethesda Gardens Monument.

Bethesda Gardens is a nonprofit, faith-based assisted-living facility — the first in the region — that opened off of Beacon Lite Road in September. Bethesda Senior Living Communities’ headquarters is off Baptist Road and the nonprofit has a presence in six states with 18 campuses, including two in Colorado Springs. The Monument campus is Bethesda’s first in northern El Paso County.

“This is the first building they’ve built from the ground up in 10 years,” Thomas said of the Monument center, adding that in the two months since opening, 37 of the 60 apartments have been filled.

“We see the need continuing,” she said. “More people are moving here and we’re seeing interest from Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.”

Bethesda currently employs about 26 at its Monument community, but that number could climb to 50 when it reaches resident capacity.

Thomas said the nonprofit has made a concerted effort to hire from the surrounding area, and as many as 60 percent of employees are from the region.

“We did a job fair here, advertised with the chamber [of commerce], put an ad out on [the] Nextdoor [app] and I’ve personally gone to businesses and passed out flyers to hang up for me,” she said.

Also approved and expected to arrive in the next year will be a 13,600-square-foot Pilot Travel Center at Baptist Road and Interstate 25. The fueling station will cater to personal and commercial vehicles and will include a retail component. The region is also expecting its first KFC restaurant sometime in 2018.

A light-industrial park and office space that has been proposed along Old Denver Highway is one of several projects currently under review by the town. According to Hayes, the EDC, for the first time, is hosting a public meeting in conjunction with developer Steve Schuck to garner public feedback prior to approving the plans.

“He wants to make sure the project will please the surrounding residents and he wants them to be happy to see it go in,” Hayes said. “We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully, if we can engage the public prior to it coming to the planning commission and board of trustees, then we’ll have more support from everybody.”

Hayes said, if there is adequate public participation, the town hall model could be used with future projects.

“I’m excited to see how it goes,” she said. “If no one turns out, that means the vast majority don’t care and [objections are due to] just a couple vocal locals.”

On the horizon

While new builds continue to dot major thoroughfares throughout the area, Hayes said there are still some larger, existing commercial properties that remain vacant. A Dollar Tree opened on Highway 105 this year in what was a long-vacated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, which moved its operation to a new building off Baptist Road. However, empty properties that once housed an art studio, a day care and a pediatricians’ office building (all in downtown Monument) still remain unoccupied.

Hayes said, in addition to finding tenants for those spaces, the chamber and EDC will work with the community in 2018 to determine which businesses are most desirable for the region, and she plans on introducing educational opportunities so the public can learn about the role of town government and the chamber and EDC.

“We’re going to take a look at which businesses the locals would like and see if we can attract them,” she said. “But we don’t have the demographics [to support] everything people would like up here. We also have a sector that wants to keep the small mom-and-pops, and so would we. We’re trying to find the balance to please both sides.”

However, there are often limitations regarding the types of businesses that will consider less-populated regions such as the Tri-Lakes area, Hayes said.

“That’s something I want to take on in 2018 — educating the public in things like zoning and where the town has control and where it has to just follow the law,” she said. “Then people can put their energy in potentially altering and supporting the things they can change, and not worry about the things we can’t.”

The largest concentrations of development in Monument:

• Baptist Road/Struthers Road corridor: 250,000 square feet including King Soopers, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Walgreens and Fairfield Inn Hotel

• The Greater Downtown/West Highway 105 area: 810,000 square feet including Safeway and government, education, religious and health care facilities

• Mitchell Road/Synthes Avenue area: 240,000 square feet composed primarily of Johnson & Johnson (formerly DePuy Synthes), known for the manufacturing of medical devices

• East Highway 105 (Cipriani Loop): 50,000 square feet including Sundance Studio, Jasmine Garden and Back East Bar and Grill

• Monument Marketplace: 660,000 square feet including Walmart, Home Depot and Kohl’s

— Source: “Plan Monument” 2017 Comprehensive Plan