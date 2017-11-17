This final article in the series on the legalization of recreational marijuana will discuss a few of the safety-related impacts. The last article focused on traffic-related safety effects, showing the increase in vehicular deaths in Colorado where the driver tested positive for marijuana. It also showed the annual costs associated with the traffic-related impacts exceed the annual tax revenue of marijuana (uccseconomicforum.com/publications/BTN-from-CSBJ-Oct-27.pdf). There are other safety impacts such as seizure of illegal marijuana products, diversion from Colorado to other states where it is illegal, property and violent crime rates and homelessness. The data challenges discussed in previous articles are different in the case of safety impacts, but the limitations are significant mostly because Colorado does not have a clear set of baseline metrics to measure safety impacts of legalization. A baseline is needed in order to capture changes over time. The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice states tracking marijuana-specific data has been difficult, and it is working to improve reporting. Until consistent reporting metrics are obtained, clues come from examining the major crime categories under the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Uniform Crime Reporting statistics. Not unlike the measurement of other impacts, proper tracking is paramount not only because of quality-of-life impacts, but also cost implications as they relate to the burden on law enforcement agencies.

Until recently there has been a general assumption that marijuana-related crime would decline if recreational marijuana became legal. There is intuitive appeal to this argument because prior to 2014, recreational marijuana was part of the black market and legalizing the product would presumably lead to a reduction in seizures, arrests, and perhaps property and violent crime rates. As it turns out, that assumption may not have been correct, but again, it depends on the data used. The CDCJ does track marijuana arrests, but it does not track violent or property crime rates that may be related to marijuana activity. The CDCJ acknowledges this is a shortcoming, especially because law enforcement officials are reporting increases in black market activity with its associated crime. Locally, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the same. A plausible explanation for this may be that marijuana growers and distributors from across the nation have relocated to Colorado assuming that if they did surpass the legal grow limit, it is less likely that they will be caught and/or harshly prosecuted. Indeed, local officers state this appears to have happened not only for relatively small (illegal) operations, but also on a larger scale with international cartels. Colorado is one of eight states along with the District of Columbia that allows recreational marijuana, and the limit is increasing from six to 12 plants per person on Jan. 1.

Turning now to the data, the CDCJ does show a decline in the number of marijuana arrests from 2012-2016 (down 53 percent). However, given that there may be other criminal activity related to illegal marijuana growing, this data should be examined in the context of other crime rates within the state. For example, highway seizures of marijuana may provide some clues in terms of the amount and legal status of transported marijuana within Colorado and across state borders.

When comparing the four-year period prior to legalization (average of 2009-2012) to the four-year period post legalization (2013-2016), highway seizures of illegal product have increased 43 percent, although that number is not specific to recreational marijuana. The profit margin for these producers and illegal retailers is high, as evidenced by a June raid that interrupted a trafficking ring spanning five states and producing about 100 pounds of marijuana per month. At $2,000 per pound, the sales revenue comes to $200,000 per month.

A 2014 Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area survey of about 100 highway seizure experts estimated that 10 percent or less of marijuana being trafficked is caught by state highway patrol agencies. Another indicator of illicit activity could be the average number of parcels containing marijuana as measured by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Comparing the same two time periods, parcels containing marijuana increased 844 percent (from an average of 52 parcels to 854, pre- and post-legalization periods), but again, there’s no way of knowing whether the origin was from a recreational or medicinal retailer or a home grow. But it is reasonable to assume that such levels of activity could spill over into property and violent crime rates. It is a certainty that this strains law enforcement agencies. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office states that each illegal-grow raid costs taxpayers approximately $10,000. In the absence of data on property or violent crime rates specific to marijuana activity, it is perhaps useful to see what has happened to these rates in Colorado as compared to the U.S. Graph 1 shows that homicide rates have been steady across the U.S. when comparing 2009-2012 to 2013-2016. By contrast, in Colorado and Colorado Springs, homicide rates have increased comparing those same time periods.

Another crime that has increased in our state as compared to the U.S. is motor vehicle theft. That rate declined in the U.S. comparing 2009-2012 to 2013-2016. In Colorado, however, that rate increased significantly as the second graph shows.

Other metrics, including property crime rates, have been relatively steady both across the U.S. and Colorado. The increases in motor vehicle thefts and homicides, in particular, certainly call for a better understanding of whether these increases have any correlation to the noted increases in black market activity.

Another possible negative externality of legalization is homelessness. Typically, point-in-time counts provide a snapshot of the number of homeless, but it is a good idea to juxtapose that information to data or even perceptions from homeless shelters and law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development count shows for the entire nation that between 2015-2016, the number of homeless people declined by 3 percent (to 355,212 people). In Colorado, the number of homeless people increased by 6 percent (to 10,550 people). Denver is in the top 10 major cities with the largest number of unaccompanied youth who are homeless, and this is consistent with information from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that shows an observed, lower median age for the homeless within El Paso County.

Colorado also had a 24 percent increase in homeless veterans. Denver’s St. Francis Center and the Denver Salvation Army anecdotally state that approximately 30 percent of the homeless coming from other states say they are here either to consume marijuana without fear of prosecution and/or they are looking for work related to the marijuana industry. The great irony for Denver is that according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, a worker needs to make at least $19 per hour to afford housing in the Denver area, but marijuana trimmers and budtenders (retailers) typically make about $10 per hour. Hence, the lack of affordable housing, particularly in Denver, could be a contributing factor to homelessness related to the marijuana industry, although affordable housing has impacted homelessness in general.

There are many impacts to legalization that have not been discussed in this series. For example, there are environmental impacts, particularly the high water consumption needed for marijuana growth, the dangerous mold-related, electrical or other costly damage done to homes, the work and productivity-related impacts of marijuana use, and the inherent conflict between federal and state laws, which puts law enforcement in a tenuous position.

The takeaway from this series is that there is a sea of sometimes conflicting information, which can be colored by predisposed beliefs about whether legalization is right or wrong. This highlights the great need to identify key metrics and a commitment to track those metrics over time.

Likewise, analyses should comprehensively encapsulate both the benefits and costs of legalization. We are a highly educated state and are revered across the nation for our quality of life and economic vitality. Part of that secret sauce can be a rigorous, honest and holistic look at how to fine tune policies and practices such that we protect our youth, promote mental and physical health, and keep our communities safe.

Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, created this snapshot with assistance from Samuel Glassford, a UCCS student. Bailey can be reached at tbailey6@uccs.edu. For a complete listing of references, go to: uccseconomicforum.com/publications_media.shtml.