Springs Rescue Mission and Nor’wood Development Group have announced a partnership to build Greenway Flats, designed to provide permanent supportive housing serving up to 65 people experiencing chronic homelessness. Permanent Supportive Housing is an evidence-based approach that provides ongoing housing that includes supportive services for residents. The announcement comes within weeks of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers challenging the city, nonprofits and business leaders to create innovative solutions to address the need for affordable and low-income housing.

The 65-unit Greenway Flats apartments will break ground in 2017 and open in 2018 on the Spring Rescue Mission campus at 31 W. Las Vegas St., just south of downtown Colorado Springs. Nor’wood will build the apartment building, and residents of the new facility have direct access to the services and resources of the mission.

“We’re thrilled to see permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless come to Colorado Springs,” said Travis Williams, vice president of advancement for Springs Rescue Mission. “While this project enhances the services we can provide, Greenway Flats is an opportunity to serve the community at large. It’s something we all can be proud of.

“We’re excited to be part of this step forward in our community,” Williams continued. “To be able to provide more options for life’s basic need — shelter — is a blessing to our neighbors who experience chronic homelessness. We believe this will provide pathways to better health and better possibilities to help people live a positive life.”

Funding for the $14 million project comes from a variety of sources, including 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, El Paso County Housing Trust Fund and the city of Colorado Springs’ HOME funds. The CHFA tax credits were awarded last week through an application and approval process.

“The new facility gives our most at-risk and vulnerable neighbors a place to call home,” President and CEO of Springs Rescue Mission Larry Yonker said in a news release. “By meeting these individuals’ basic need of housing, we’re free to do what we do best: provide services and resources for those experiencing homelessness and help them on a track to full recovery in mind, body and soul.”

The mission is undergoing a phased campus expansion to expand shelter operations to serve up to 180 people nightly by November 2016. Greenway Flats will provide much needed permanent and affordable housing, enabling Spring Rescue Mission to expand its reach to more than 300 individuals and families, according to the release.

“It is no secret that low barrier affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness is in very short supply. Springs Rescue Mission is a fantastic organization that meets the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the homeless community that visit their campus each day,” said Jeff Finn, project design manager with Nor’Wood. “Greenway Flats is important to our community, but even more so to people who do not have a place to call home. When Greenway Flats opens in 2018, 65 individuals currently living on the streets of Colorado Springs will have a home and the support needed to write their next life chapter. We are honored to play a small role in those stories.”

Greenway Flats was developed through the Pathways Home Colorado Supportive Housing Toolkit, a program created by the State of Colorado and CHFA in partnership with LeBeau Development, the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

“It heartens me greatly to see our community and CHFA taking clear action in support of our community’s urgent need for augmented homeless services and affordable housing,” said Mayor John Suthers in the release. “This partnership represents a tangible step forward in our efforts to address the issue of chronic homelessness. We are grateful to CHFA and the state of Colorado for heeding our call to action here in our community.”

“We at Nor’wood are dedicated to do all that we can to help improve our City and help Colorado Springs achieve our collective goals, including bringing our professional experience forward as partners in active philanthropy to provide safe and affordable housing for those in our community hurting the most,” said Chris Jenkins, president of Nor’wood Development Group in the release. “Our partnership with the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, the state of Colorado and Springs Rescue Mission is proof that we are better together.”