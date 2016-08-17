Nominations

Criteria: Age
Rising Stars must be between the ages of 21 and 39.
The CSBJ Rising Stars reception is on March 16, 2017. Dates are subject to change.
Cell phone #'s will only be used for communications from the Colorado Springs Business Journal and will not be shared with any third parties.
Email address will only be used for communications from the Colorado Springs Business Journal and will not be shared with any third parties.
Criteria: Professional accomplishment
Criteria: Volunteer accomplishment
Contributes significant time to volunteerism – Exercises leadership within the community
Reference Letters
Please use the following to upload your reference letters.
(Acceptable file formats are .doc, .txt, and .pdf)
Please make sure files are in .doc, .txt or .pdf format.
Thanks! Double check your information, and click submit! Good luck!
For any issues and/or troubleshooting, please contact Heather McPeak at [email protected]
or 719-634-5905. Deadline for submissions is January 20, 2017 at 5pm.
Ben
August 17, 2016 at 3:05 pm
I would like to nominate, Justin Burns – Farmers Insurance Agency! He’s awesome!
jim ciletti
September 8, 2016 at 9:15 am
I nominate Mary Ciletti of Hooked on Books for opening a second store to provide the community with greater resources for literature and supporting writing workshops, author signings and poetry readings. Mary also supports numerous non-profit cultural resources, such as the ABE, Friends of the PPLD and CASA, and donates thousands of books.
CSBJ Web Admin
September 8, 2016 at 9:26 am
Jim,
Thanks for your interest! You’ll need to download the nomination form and send it in to nominate Mary. Thanks!
Courtney Stone
January 6, 2017 at 9:09 am
Am I missing information on how many reference letters you’d like? Or are you leaving that open to those nominating?