Contact us

Colorado Springs Business Journal
235 S Nevada Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone: 719-634-5905
Fax: 719-577-4107
Mission: To be the business source and resource in this region;
Vision: To bear witness to the business environment in a fair, balanced, and responsible manner;
Intent: To use our power and influence as the only business paper
in the region to be a catalyst for positive change in the business community;
Motto: Read the CSBJ and lead the conversation.
Publisher:
Editor:
Editorial
Staff Reporters:
Amber Baillie
Bryan Grossman
Cameron Moix
Senior Reporter:
Copy Editor:
Researcher:
Advertising
Account Executives:
Tammy Fogall
Royce Gomez
Vanessa Nagel
Ralph
February 6, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Where can I pick up hard copies of the CSBJ?
CSBJ Web Admin
February 8, 2016 at 9:35 am
Ralph, check out our sales locations at: http://www.csbj.com/locations/
Alice
May 18, 2016 at 5:04 pm
Any new nominations coming up for 2016?
CSBJ Web Admin
May 19, 2016 at 9:38 am
Alice, on Monday, our Southeast Business Plan Competition goes live, and in June we will be opening up our 6035 Lifestyle for nominations as well. Check http://www.csbj.com/nominate/ for the forms!
Mark Sullivan
June 8, 2016 at 9:46 am
I picked up a copy of Ralph’s editorial from 8 April at Coaltrain about how we should oppose beer & wine in grocery stores. I am a small business supporter but I fail to see how this will impact “neighborhood liquor stores” unless the big guys have competing product lines and, through power of purchase, under cut the small guys. That’s not the situation Ralph describes in the article. He suggests that the big boxes don’t even carry them. I’m inclined to vote against ‘Your Choice Colorado’ but I believe there is a niche for the small operator that carries local craft products. I’m inclined to go there (much like choosing an independent restaurant over a chain) to seek out something special rather than drop by King Soopers for a case of Coors Lite. Seems to me they serve two different target markets. Am I missing something?
Jessica
January 5, 2017 at 7:21 am
FYI your link to facebook in the top right hand navigation of the page goes to a “Page Not Found” link. https://www.facebook.com/coloradospringsbusinessjournal but I see that this is the working page: https://www.facebook.com/csbusinessjournal . I couldn’t find an email address for website information.
CSBJ Web Admin
January 5, 2017 at 10:47 am
Thanks Jessica! Somehow a space got into the URL and it wasn’t working. We’ve fixed it!