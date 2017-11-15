Lieutenant governor to host health care town halls

Colorado Lt. Gov. and Chief Operating Officer Donna Lynne will host a series of health care town halls across the state, including a stop in the Pikes Peak region at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at the Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.



The town halls, which will be held in nine communities starting tomorrow, “will provide Coloradans a forum to discuss health care access and affordability and to learn about signing up for health insurance through the state’s health exchange or Medicaid,” according to a news release issued by the lieutenant governor’s office.

“Together, Governor Hickenlooper and I have fought to save the Affordable Care Act,” Lynne said in the release. “It’s not perfect, but we shouldn’t ignore its substantial successes, especially in Colorado. The ACA has allowed the number of uninsured Coloradans to be cut in half and more than half a million Coloradans received coverage through the Affordable Care Act.”

Coloradans eligible for financial help toward insurance purchased through the state’s health exchange have until Dec. 15 to enroll in coverage that begins Jan. 1.

“I know that people have a lot of questions and concerns about their health care regardless of how it’s provided, and I want to listen to them, direct them to the right sources for information, and let them know what our plans are for reducing costs and improving care,” Lynne said in the release.

For example, many Coloradans may be unaware that they are eligible for health care through the expansion of Medicaid or through the state exchange.

Lynne has a doctorate in public health and has spent more than 30 years working on health-care policy and delivery. Prior to being appointed lieutenant governor and COO, she worked as an executive for Kaiser Permanente.

Town halls outside Colorado Springs include:

Thursday, Nov. 16

Denver Health Care Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Clinica Tepeyac, 5075 Lincoln St.

Friday, Nov. 17

Lamar Health Care Town Hall, 10 a.m.

Lamar City Library, 102 E. Parmenter St.

Pueblo Health Care Town Hall, 1 p.m.

Pueblo Library, Rawlings Branch: 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Bret Kelly Room B

Saturday, Nov. 18

Steamboat Springs Health Care Town Hall, 10 a.m.

522 Lincoln Ave., 3rd Floor, Routt County Commissioners’ Hearing Room

Glenwood Springs Health Care Town Hall, 1 p.m.

Mountain Family Health Center, 1905 Blake Ave.

Silverthorne Health Care Town Hall, 3:15 p.m.

Summit County Library, North Branch, 651 Center Circle, Blue River Room

Sunday, Nov. 19

Fort Collins Health Care Town Hall, 12:30 p.m.

Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St., Community Room

Greeley Health Care Town Hall, 2 p.m.

University of Northern Colorado, 2045 10th Ave., Room Spruce A

Because space is limited, attendees are asked to RSVP at: actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/health-care-town-hall-with-lt-governor-lynne