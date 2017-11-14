The Retreat hosting grand opening Nov. 16

The Retreat at Sunny Vista, an assisted living and memory support community, is hosting its grand opening Nov. 16 at 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St.

The project is 55,000 square feet and will launch at a cost of $18 million.

According to a news release issued The Retreat, the project is the first assisted living/memory support community to be located in central Colorado Springs. The community offers 38 assisted and 32 memory care apartments.

“In addition to specially designed assisted and memory care rooms, The Retreat is offering a range of programs and services that incorporate top quality care and cutting-edge technology,” according to the release. “Innovative systems include Telehealth, which provides 24/7 access to doctors, Soundwall music therapy, and a hearing loop for residents who need audio aid.”

Executive Director Janet Burns said the facility has hired about 30 staff members and expects to hire 20 more as the campus takes in additional residents.

“We still need to fill mostly direct caregiver positions and maybe a few dietary [aides],” Burns said.

- Advertisement -

Burns said finding qualified employees is “always difficult,” but Sunny Vista has operated in the community for decades and the name is recognizable.

“We’ve had a good reputation and people know us,” she said. “They know Sunny Vista and that’s an advantage.”

Once it reaches stabilization, the annual payroll at The Retreat will be about $1.5 million, Burns said. She expects to be at 50 employees within the next six months.

Burns said there was a need for a middle-income long-term assisted-living option for seniors in the Pikes Peak region, and The Retreat fills that gap.

Sunny Vista has had a presence in the region since 1911, when it began as a tuberculosis sanitarium, Burns said. In 2012, Sunny Vista built and moved into its long-term care facility at Cache La Poudre Street with 116 beds. The Villa at Sunny Vista, located on East Dale Street, is lower-income HUD-subsidized housing which includes 50 one-bedroom apartments. The Retreat will add another 70 beds, Burns said.

“For now, we’re good,” she said of staffing and facilities. “As Boomers grow older, we still have land to the west of the new building.

“What we’ve always tried to do is meet the needs of the community. This niche middle-income campus was a need of the community. If something comes up in the future, we still have land to expand there.”

For more information, visit retreat.sunnyvista.org.