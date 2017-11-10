To the Editor:

On behalf of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education, staff and myself, I would like to take a moment to thank the D-11 voters for passing the mill levy override. The MLO passed by a 57-percent vote, and we are deeply grateful to our voters for making this critical funding a reality for our center city school district. The passage of the override will help D-11 attract and retain quality teachers and support staff, provide much needed building and infrastructure repairs and updates, give students access to today’s technology, and help to create a safer learning environment. Your support is valuable beyond words, and that is why D-11 is one of only three large school districts in Colorado that has a citizen’s oversight committee to monitor all MLO funds for accounting accuracy and program benefit. We invite you to be a part of the citizen’s oversight committee by emailing your contact information and interest to Doris.Hensley@d11.org. Again we thank the D-11 voters for your support. Our schools, district, students and community will benefit from your support!

— Dr. Nicholas Gledich, Colorado Springs School District 11 superintendent