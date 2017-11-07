Printers Park internal medicine group joins UCHealth

UCHealth has acquired Colorado Springs Internal Medicine, a primary care practice in Colorado Springs, adding 11 providers to the health system’s primary care network. The practice has been renamed UCHealth Internal Medicine – Printers Park.

The acquisition, according to a news release issued by UCHealth Memorial, “underscores UCHealth’s commitment to bolstering primary care offerings.”

The practice is UCHealth’s ninth primary care clinic in the region.

UCHealth Memorial CEO Joel Yuhas said UCHealth Memorial has the busiest emergency departments in the state, largely due to the shortage of primary care options.

“There’s a nationwide shortage of primary care physicians,” Yuhas told the Business Journal. “But in this market specifically, it’s even worse than the national average.

“Over the past year we’ve been doing a number of different things,” he said. “Reactively we continue to recruit more primary care physicians. We’re at about 170 primary care providers short in El Paso County.”

- Advertisement -

Yuhas added, through the UCHealth Medical Group, UCHealth Memorial continues to employ primary care physicians.

“A more proactive strategy, which has been part of my first year, is really building these relationships between us and [Pikes Peak Community College] and UCCS. UCCS and CU School of Medicine specifically, because they are a platform for us to build our primary care longterm strategy.”

Colorado Springs Internal Medicine was founded more than 20 years ago and is located in the Printers Park Medical Plaza at 175 S. Union Blvd. The clinic will remain at Printers Park and be one of two UCHealth primary care practices located there, according to the release.

“We are excited to join UCHealth,” said Dr. Patrick Miller, a physician at the internal medicine practice, in the news release. “Our team has been dedicated to providing our patients with the best service and the most compassionate care possible. By joining UCHealth, we will be gaining the support of a nationally recognized organization of specialists and facilities that will enhance our ability to provide exceptional care to our patients.”

Several other UCHealth clinics and services are also located at Printers Park, including physical therapy and rehabilitation; outpatient surgery; a women’s clinic; radiology; breast care and imaging; allergy and immunology; and orthopedics.

“We are pleased to add UCHealth Internal Medicine and its providers’ expertise to our health care family at Printers Park,” MaryJo Yantis, vice president of UCHealth Medical Group, Colorado Springs Region, said in the release. “Patients will benefit from both UCHealth’s electronic medical record system, which enables seamless transfers of health care information among primary, specialist and hospital care, and the partnership between well-respected primary care physicians in the community working collaboratively with specialists practicing at UCHealth Memorial. Our goal achieved through the addition of UCHealth Internal Medicine is to fulfill UCHealth’s commitment to improving access by bringing world-class care closer to home.”