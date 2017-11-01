The 2017 National Cyber Symposium kicks off at The Broadmoor hotel tonight, with a keynote address by retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus and Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The opening night also features a presentation by National Cybersecurity Center CEO Vance Brown and Jim O’Connor of Chicago-based tech accelerator 1871.

Hosted by the NCC in partnership with local security tech accelerator Exponential Impact and UCCS, the symposium runs Nov. 1-3.

Speakers include cybersecurity strategist Menny Barzilay, National Institute of Standards and Technology Fellow Ron Ross, IBM Global Blockchain Lead Paul Chang, UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy, Mayor John Suthers and William Blair Co-group Technology Head Bhavan Suri.

On its website, the NCC describes the symposium as “the premier cybersecurity and blockchain technology event in the country.”

The symposium promises to answer critical questions, including: What is cybersecurity and why does it matter? What does blockchain technology mean for cybersecurity? What are the current cyber threats and risks? What are the best strategies and solutions? What is the future of cybersecurity and how can I be part of it?

“Almost every region of Colorado is represented at the dinner tonight, and we have at least five states that are represented, as well as five countries — including Slovenia, Switzerland, Israel and the U.K. — so this is putting the Springs on a cool map,” said NCC Chief Operating Officer Jenifer Furda. “Cyber has no boundaries, so the better we can all become as a community and as good cyber citizens, the better we can help protect each other.”

Sessions include The Landscape of Cyber; Cybersecurity: The Human Element; Blockchain Technology and the New Frontiers in Cybersecurity; Pushing Computers to the Edge: The Implications on Security and Privacy for the Nation In the Age of the Internet of Things; and IOT, AI and Cybersecurity: How do they work?