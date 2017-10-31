Ampex Data Systems Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Information Systems, Inc., will open a new location in Colorado Springs in November and bring on 15-30 employees. The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC said in a news release that the location will “start to support the company’s fast-paced growth in Industrial Control Systems Security and Advanced Machine Learning.”

Ampex Data Systems is based in Hayward, Calif. and is a small business specializing in data recording, on-board storage, cybersecurity, data management, machine learning and associated technologies.

“We are very excited to open our newest Ampex Data Systems location in Colorado Springs,” said Jim Orahood, vice president and general manager of Ampex Data Systems, in the release. “The high quality of the local community, talent and technology base is a great fit with our team and our vision to be a world-class provider of Machine Based Learning, Industrial Control System Cyber Security and Mission Assurance Avionics.

“Our unique contributions to the growing cyber and [artificial intelligence] markets are rugged, highly distributed systems that apply Content Analytics and Infrastructure Security capabilities in real-time at the tactical endpoint,” added Orahood. “Our new site will grow our position as a member of the Colorado Springs business community and reflect our commitment to providing world-class support to U.S. [Department of Defense] and military customers.”

Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, offered his congratulations to the company in the release.

“As a hub for technology industries, Colorado Springs is an excellent match for Ampex,” Draper said. “Our community offers the skilled workforce and accessibility to resources Ampex requires to continue its development of high-caliber products and services.”

Ampex is looking for qualified candidates and is offering several opportunities in Industrial Control Systems Security and Advanced Machine Learning capabilities. The company will host hiring events in November to recruit for a range of full- and part-time positions, including assemblers, engineers and support staff.

Ampex Career Fairs

Nov. 1, 2017

Veteran Hiring

DoubleTree Hotel

1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Nov. 2, 2017

Local Talent Hiring

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Onsite Interviews

Nov. 14, 2017

Courtyard by Marriott

2570 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.