More than half of U.S. business owners have been victims of cybercrime, but less than half of them have cybersecurity plans in place to protect their businesses, according to a new survey by The Alternative Board.

TAB, which operates business advisory boards nationwide and in 10 other countries, surveyed hundreds of entrepreneurs to identify their cybersecurity experiences and concerns, and what they’re doing to prevent attacks.

“This information was gathered across the U.S. and is similar to that which we are seeing in businesses along the Front Range,” said Steve Drury, business advisory board host and owner of The Alternative Board — Colorado Springs.

In a news release, TAB Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Shaw said the survey showed the average business owner spends $8,933 a year on cybersecurity protection — “which is a small investment, considering 75 percent of business owners agree a cyber attack would compromise the profitability of their business.”

A Small Business Trends study released in January found 60 percent of small companies go out of business within six months of a cyber attack, and companies that fall victim to cyber attacks spend an average of $849,582 due to damage or theft of IT assets. Disruption to normal operations costs an additional $955,429, on average.

The main obstacles to cyber protection, according to business owners surveyed by TAB, are time (43 percent), resources (32 percent), expertise (30 percent) and capital (29 percent).

“Whenever business owners cite time as an obstacle, it means they are not effectively delegating,” Shaw said in the release. “Thirty-nine percent of entrepreneurs believe they are responsible for cybersecurity issues affecting their business — but it’s a task that could easily be outsourced to outside firms/consultants.”

Ninety-five percent of business owners are concerned about their level of cybersecurity, the survey found. They see credit card skimming as the most likely form of attack (35 percent) followed by malware (26 percent), phishing (22 percent), website hacking (22 percent) and ransomware (21 percent).

They consider firewall and network protection their best cybersecurity investment (68 percent) followed by antivirus protection (15 percent) and IT security awareness training (15 percent).

Business owners identify their top cybersecurity-related responsibilities as “making backup copies of important business data and information,” the release stated.

The cyberattack fallout that concerns them most: data loss (63 percent) followed by damage to operations (54 percent), loss of reputation (49 percent) and finances (49 percent).