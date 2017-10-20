Hiring great employees (and keeping them) can be a challenge for many business owners. One way to attract top-level talent is to offer outstanding benefits, which can include affordable health insurance, company sponsored life insurance, a pension plan or a matching 401(k).

Not all companies can afford to offer those kinds of perks, but they help make employees feel financially safe.

“It’s my experience when people feel financially secure and appreciated, they’re more productive and more effective at work,” said Suzanne Wells, the medical and health services manager for Neurofeedback Colorado Springs.

Wells said she’d been considering adding a 401(k) to the employee benefits package and was convinced to move ahead after attending a breakfast meeting hosted by Merrill Lynch Vice President Mike Law.

Still, she had to pitch the idea to Dr. J. Blair Cano, owner of the medical clinic.

“She liked this decision from an employer standpoint,” Wells said. “The biggest question is always, ‘How much is this going to cost me?’ We were both surprised to find out it’s not that much. It depends on which options you choose, but there is flexibility.”

- Advertisement -

Neurofeedback Colorado Springs has eight employees after adding five in the last year.

“I worked at USAA and we had amazing benefits,” Wells said. “Financial perks like a 401(k) are important considerations when you’re talking about compensation packages. After salary and health care, it might be the next most important. I think a 401(k) is considered a fringe benefit, but it can be a persuasive benefit when you’re hiring.”

Wells said that Cano initially considered giving a pay raise to employees.

“But she’d have to pay employer tax and the employee would have to pay income tax so both would lose money,” Wells said. “Whereas if you put that same money in a 401(k) match for the employee, they get all of it and the business owner saves money on taxes.”

At what point should a small business consider adding a 401(k) program? Ben Harvey, a wealth management advisor for Northwestern Mutual and principal owner of The Harvey Financial Group, said a company usually wants to have about $500,000 in payroll expense before implementing a tax-deferred 401(k) program.

“That seems to be the critical mass where business owners tip over when it comes to a 401(k),” he said. “We’ll see some do it with less, but that seems to be the point where you get enough bang for your buck to swallow up administrative costs.”

Pension plans have disappeared

Law, the wealth management advisor for Merrill Lynch, said the 401(k) has essentially replaced the pension plan previously offered by many companies.

“The old pension plans were all defined benefit plans, a cash balance plan,” he said. “Those are gone because of the enormous costs. As companies got more employees and paid higher salaries, it cost more. The 401(k) became popular because they wanted to throw more responsibility back on the employee.”

Some businesses offer a 401(k) where employees can contribute part of their paycheck prior to taxes to their own retirement, but without a company match. Others will offer a match.

“We’re going to match between 1 and 3 percent to start, and hope to increase that as time goes,” Wells said.

An alternative to a 401(k), Law said, is a Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees Individual Retirement Account — or SIMPLE IRA.

“It’s payroll deducted and costs less — there are no real administrative costs,” he said. “A lot of smaller businesses start with that and graduate to a 401(k). Others start with a 401(k) but can’t afford to match, then later get to the point where they add the match.”

BombBomb, which provides a video email marketing platform for businesses, has doubled its staff in the last year to about 110 employees. BombBomb offered a 401(k) when People Director Lindsey Kirchoff arrived nearly a year ago. Now it plans to expand that program.

“We know that the market for talent is competitive,” Kirchoff said. “It is our goal to provide a premier benefits package to BombBomb employees. What’s important to our employees is important to us. Enhancing our 401(k) is critical in our efforts to attract top talent to BombBomb.”

Most employees have trouble saving money, and a 401(k) helps with that, Law said. He also touts the benefits of a financial wellness program for Merrill Lynch clients when he meets with that client’s employees.

“People say they can’t afford to save a dime for a 401(k), but how many of us have 250 cable channels and watch 10 of them, and spend $140 a month when it should be a lot less?” Law said. “We talk about income and outflow and give tips for financial prudence.”

BombBomb offers a number of fun perks — like a company-catered lunch every Friday — but also provides a work anniversary gift, the opportunity to volunteer at a local nonprofit on company time, life insurance, paid covered parking and more. Still, Kirchoff said expanding the 401(k) program is crucial.

“Most small businesses think of a 401(k) as a big corporation type of perk,” Wells said, “but I think that’s just due to a lack of information on their part. Small business owners are really busy and have a lot to take care of, but if they knew what the benefits are and how little it costs, I think more would offer it.”

Editor’s note: BombBomb provides email services to the Colorado Springs Business Journal.