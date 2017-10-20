Rich Burchfield followed in his father’s footsteps when he became the chief defense development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC in late July.

Burchfield and his dad both served in the Air Force, and have now both worked for a chamber of commerce.

After serving for nearly 30 years and then working in the defense industry for 17, Burchfield said he is now at his dream job.

In his new role, Burchfield is responsible for leading, maintaining and supporting relationships with the military and the community, as well as advocating for military installations and defense companies in the Pikes Peak region.

He moved to Colorado Springs in 1995 and married Debbie, a Springs native who is a teacher at Skyway Elementary.

Burchfield lives with his wife and two daughters in Colorado Springs. His 27-year-old son also lives in the Springs with his own family.

Burchfield spoke with the Business Journal about his role at the chamber and the defense sector.

Why did you start working at the chamber?

When you’re in the military and you’re working with all the different services, we call that ‘joint’ or ‘purple.’ Air Force blue, Army green, Coast Guard blue, Navy khaki — [when you] bring it all together … that’s what [this job] represents.

The idea that I can stay engaged with the arena I grew up in, … contribute on a local scale and still use some of those national connections I have — I don’t think there’s a more satisfying job. It’s just cool to contribute to your community. When you see little things that happen, it doesn’t matter who gets the credit, but to know you’re a part of it … that truly is at the center of why I love this job.

What challenges is the defense industry facing right now?

A challenge is making sure … [that] we are doing everything we can to support Fort Carson to support its families. That’s a big deal. When one of the people in the family is gone, it changes the dynamic. That’s a big one. … Are we doing everything we can to support those families who are here in town? Because they’re part of our community.

How do you approach this challenge?

It’s relationships with the installation leadership, to understand the programs they have in place and then ensure they know, and that their staff knows, what Colorado Springs has for [military families]. It’s very possible families don’t know about Peak Military Care Network, the services they provide, or Mt. Carmel.

On a peak month we have anywhere from 500 to 600 people in town, between the installations, leaving active duty. Statistics are showing about 70 percent [of non-active duty] want to stay in Colorado Springs. That’s a huge influx to the workforce, and there are programs in place helping folks transition. … A lot of spouses have [also] put their careers on hold supporting their spouse through the military and they’re ready to get at it, and what we’re seeing here in town and at the bases, they recognize that and they’re creating these programs that give them the chance to get a springboard back into the workforce. … Say [there are] 400 people that month who are separating and retiring from active duty, you can add a quarter or 50 percent more because of their spouses, and they want to stay in town. What that can do for our workforce growth can be tremendous.

What other impacts does the defense industry have on the Colorado Springs economy?

Over 40 percent of our economy is driven by the dollars generated from defense. … And it’s amazing how much [service members] give back. They’re involved in a lot of community outreach programs themselves. In most military organizations, that’s something we strive for and say OK, we’ve got to give back.

I think this is important because what this tells me, as a guy who’s been living here since 1995, is these are my next door neighbors. They wear a uniform, we wear what we wear, but they’re our neighbors. … You can go up to the academy, they were helping recovery from the Waldo Canyon fire, cadets just giving up their own time.

What advice would you give other professionals in defense?

Continue to stay engaged in the community. It’s everything from our kids who are playing youth sports, to volunteering, to helping out with Veterans Day parades or however you contribute. … It doesn’t matter if you’re in the defense industry or not, continue to stay engaged and create community. Goodness comes from that. n CSBJ