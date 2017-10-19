The Colorado Springs Health Foundation Board of Trustees announced it approved $1.37 million in grants to nine organizations serving El Paso and/or Teller counties. The foundation’s mission is to provide grants that target immediate healthcare needs and encourage healthy living.

This year’s recipients were the American Diabetes Association ($35,000); Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services ($926,944); Council of Neighbors & Organizations ($20,000); Downtown Ventures ($100,000); El Paso County ($110,000); Kids on Bikes ($25,000); The Trust for Public Land ($90,000); Trails and Open Space Coalition ($25,000); Tri-Lakes Cares on behalf of Neighborhood Nurse Center Collaborative ($38,900).

According to a foundation news release, eight of the nine organizations were awarded funds to improve “built environment,” defined as person-made spaces and places where the community lives, works and plays.

Cari Davis, executive director of the foundation, said the funding will help keep people moving.

“By investing in our region’s spaces and places, we aim to make it easier and more appealing for community members to engage in greater physical activity — a key to lifelong health and wellness,” she said.

Davis said the foundation is in the process of analyzing final reports from 2016 funded grantees to determine the impact of last year’s grants. She added that the foundation exists solely because of Memorial’s lease with UCHealth, which was signed in 2012.

“The vision and planning of city leaders directly resulted in the foundation’s establishment, and because of it, more than $5 million in grants have been awarded to local organizations in the last two years,” Davis said. “Through the foundation, the citizens’ century-long investment in Memorial Hospital continues to benefit the health of Pikes Peak region residents.”