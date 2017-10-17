A Natural Grocers location worth about $1.7 million will be the first new building to open in Colorado Springs’ South Nevada Urban Renewal Corridor.

Set to open Oct. 26, the relocated Natural Grocers will occupy a 15,000-square-foot building at 1604 S. Nevada Avenue, the largest of three under construction in the section of the Urban Renewal District between Navajo Street and Ramona Avenue. Chick-fil-A, Zoes Kitchen and Mad Greens are planned for the other buildings.

Natural Grocers, which was founded in Colorado in 1955, sells organic and natural foods, body care and dietary supplements. The company has more than 3,000 employees and 140 stores across 19 states.

The relocation of Natural Grocers is an important part of the South Nevada revitalization, according to Amber Dutra, director of public relations for Natural Grocers.

“We are working with the community to help revitalize an area that is in desperate need and we’re expanding Colorado Springs residents’ opportunities to provide healthy, affordable food for their families,” Dutra said in an email.

“We have a long history in Colorado Springs, so the revitalization project gave us the opportunity to update our store and provide our customers with a better shopping experience.”

The Urban Renewal District is located in the south central portion of Colorado Springs between East Cheyenne Road on the south, Fountain Creek on the north, South Wahsatch Avenue on the east and South Cascade Avenue on the west, according to the city’s Urban Renewal Authority website.

The South Nevada Avenue Corridor will be comprised of a mix of land uses including commercial/retail uses along both sides of Nevada Avenue and multi-family, restaurant and hotel uses along Tejon Street, according to the Urban Renewal Authority. A park will be created along Cheyenne Creek.

The web site estimates the renewal project will create about 683 permanent jobs and boost tax revenue by $1 million a year.

Natural Grocers’ Oct. 26 re-opening celebration will feature live music, vendors and free food, with free tastings, health fairs, nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations continuing until Nov. 18.