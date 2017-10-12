The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced it is unveiling Colorado’s first round-the-clock vehicle registration renewal kiosk. The kiosk will be operational tomorrow, Oct. 13, at the Union Town Center Branch, 8831 N Union Blvd.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the kiosk vendor, ITI, will begin at 2 p.m.

The renewal kiosks feature a touchscreen and a reader that can scan barcodes on the side of owners’ renewal cards.

“Customers are then given the chance to review their vehicle record and make a payment for taxes and fees by credit/debit card, cash or check,” a news release issued by the Clerk and Recorders Office said. “Once the transaction is complete, the kiosk prints out a new registration, the license plate year tab, and a receipt for the payment.”

According to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, while the 24/7 kiosk is a first, it is the second vehicle registration kiosk the county; the first was installed at the Citizens Service Center Office in September.

“The indoor kiosk has served over 288 customers since the go-live,” the release said. “Two additional kiosks will be added to the Powers and Downtown Branches later this fall.”

- Advertisement -

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release that the kiosks are “the next major step forward in providing accessible, customer-centric motor vehicle services for our citizens. We are not your typical motor vehicle office; we are proud to be an organization that continues to revolutionize the way that our citizens experience government.”

El Paso County residents may use the kiosk if the vehicle registration is in El Paso County, and is for an automobile, pickup truck, motorcycle or coach/park trailer. Customers may renew during the month prior to the expiration month, in the expiration month and within the 30-day grace period — but no later than the last day of the month following the expiration month.

The Clerk and Recorders office also offers online vehicle registration at colorado.gov/renewplates, by mail, or by calling the Motor Vehicle Office at 719-520-6240.

More information about the kiosks may be found on the El Paso County Motor Vehicle website.