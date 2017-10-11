Peak Vista Community Health Centers announced Wednesday that is absorbing nearly 3,200 new patients from Pediatric Associates, P.C., effective Oct. 27. The provider also announced it will open its new location, Pediatric Health Center at Academy, Oct. 30.

Pediatric Associates providers Dr. David Baswell, Dr. Bruce MacHaffie, Dr. Patrick McCaffery and Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Hope Slavoski will join Pediatric Health Center at Academy along with their patients.

“We are excited to expand access to pediatric care at our convenient location off North Academy Boulevard,” said Peak Vista President and CEO Pam McManus.

Pediatric Associates has served the region since 1969, McManus noted.

“They’ve been a staple in our community,” said Peak Vista Deputy Director Dave Pump. “We were grateful when they decided to retire the practice that they looked to Peak Vista. We’re excited and our goal is to make this a seamless transition for all patients.”

The new Pediatric Health Center at Academy will be located at 3205 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 100, which is currently the site of Peak Vista’s Convenient Care Center. On Oct. 15, Peak Vista is relocating the Convenient Care Center next door, where the former Penrose Urgent Care facility was located.

Peak Vista, which opened in 1971, has grown dramatically in the last decade, Pump said, when it served about 50,000 patients. Now, that number is 90,000.

In 2014, Peak Vista merged with Plains Medical Center in eastern Colorado and absorbed 10,000 patients. Pump said the organization absorbed Dr. Charles Johnson’s practice in Colorado Springs in 2016 while adding 9,700 patients.

“We have experience with this process,” Pump said. “Supporting Pediatric Associates will be a win for the community and for those patients to be able to maintain quality health care. We’re honored to help with that.”

Peak Vista patients have access to various services and programs at its 26 health centers. That includes specialized development disability care, prenatal and OB/GYN care, comprehensive dental care, pharmacy and lab, 24/7 nurse advice line, health education, well-child waiting areas and access to Peak Vista’s Convenient Care Center for minor injuries and illnesses.

Peak Vista health centers are open daily with extended evening and weekend hours for people facing access barriers, such as financial difficulty. The nonprofit primary care organization offers medical, dental and integrated behavioral health services. To learn more, go to peakvista.org.