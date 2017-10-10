A second Kaiser Permanente Colorado medical office building is scheduled to open in Pueblo in early 2019. It will be the fourth Kaiser Permanente location in southern Colorado.

Kaiser Permanente, one of Colorado’s largest nonprofit health plans and medical groups, opened its first Pueblo location in 2009 and its two Colorado Springs offices in 2009 and 2015.

In Colorado, Kaiser Permanente provides health care for 680,000 members across 31 medical offices.

The new 8,200-square-foot medical facility will be located on the south end of Pueblo, and will cover 3.28 acres on the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Acero Avenue.

The nonprofit’s newest building will start construction in early 2018 and once completed, will contain family services, radiology services, labs for testing and pharmacy.

Kaiser Permanente will staff around six health care professionals, three physicians, nurses, technicians and administrative staff in its new medical office.

- Advertisement -

Currently, Kaiser Permanente staffs 28 physicians in southern Colorado and more than 1,200 physicians in the state.

The new location will provide additional health access to Kaiser Permanente members who live in south Pueblo, said Kaiser Permanente’s Executive Director of Operations Holly Kortum in a press release.

“Our Pueblo South Medical offices will make it easy to see a doctor, pick up a prescription or have blood work done all in the same place,” Kortum said. “We think the Pueblo community is going to love this new facility.”

Rocky White, Kaiser Permanente’s southern Colorado market medical director, said in the release this new location will address medical needs in the community.

“Access to primary care services in smaller communities is always a challenge,” White said. “So bringing more of our integrated care delivery system to southern Colorado will help to address that need.

“While we continue to work with our network physicians, this facility offers an additional site for our physicians to provide the level of care expected from Kaiser Permanente.”