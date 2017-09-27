This year, the Colorado Department of Corrections partnered with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and second-chance employers to provide offenders interview opportunities before they’re released.

Many could be employed upon re-entering civilian life, according to Mark Fairbairn, public information officer for the Colorado DOC.

“Before, when an offender got paroled, that’s when we’d start saying, ‘Let’s find a job and start looking,’” Fairbairn said. “[Now] an offender can do an interview while he’s still in prison, so when an offender gets out of prison he goes straight to employment.”

Through the Road to Work Program and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the PPWFC provides offenders the opportunity to interview before they’re released.

“This program and partnership is an integral piece of our re-entry initiatives for offenders,” said DOC Executive Director Rick Raemisch in a news release. “It provides skill training and job opportunities which are fundamental to successful re-entry.”

Similar partnerships could be in the works between prisons and workforce centers in Denver and Pueblo, he said.

Inside re-entry units in some correctional facilities, offenders have access to resources to help them with applications, resumés and other job skills, Fairbairn said.

According to a DOC news release, the emphasis is on ensuring offenders have basic skills by offering housing, job skills, employment and treatment programs. Preparing inmates to return to civilian life reduces the chance of recidivism and provides more workers for employers, Fairbairn added.

“If we can make these offenders successful when they get out, if they can have employment, family ties and a support system — it’s less likely they’re going to reoffend,” Fairbairn said. “The big push is public safety.”

The DOC will also oversee training and certification programs for offenders to improve entry-level skills, the release states. The DOC administers funding from the Road to Work Grant to the PPWFC, and that will continue this program year.

The grant helps “justice-involved citizens transitioning from the DOC” get paid internships with regional employers. Last program year PPWFC placed civilians with more than 30 employers.

“This is an amazing partnership with the Department of Corrections, a win for regional employers and the transitioning workers and we’re excited to see it continue,” Lisa Rice, executive director and CEO for PPWFC, said in the release. “The program continues to change lives and our team is proud to lead the effort.”