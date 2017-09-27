Catholic Charities of Central Colorado’s Life Skills & Career Development Center is hosting a job fair from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Marian House Soup Kitchen. All are welcome but attendees should bring a current resumé and be prepared to meet potential employers.

According to a news release issued by Catholic Charities, 11 employers are scheduled to attend, “offering opportunities in a variety of career fields and a range of employment levels.”

Those scheduled to attend are: Alorica, Bingo Burger, Colorado Industrial Recycling, Conduent, Discover MyGoodwill, Front Range Staffing, Goodwill Staffing, People Ready, Premier Staffing, Sync3 Restaurant Solutions and TCI Construction.

According to the release, the LSCDC, which opened in 2015, has filled 230 jobs.

Marian House is located at 14 W. Bijou St. For more information, visit ccharitiescc.org.