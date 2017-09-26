An app that acts as the Airbnb of airplanes has been launched from Colorado Springs.

According to a news release, a group of pilots and commercial real estate experts has launched Hangar Tonight — “a web-based and mobile application that connects pilots who temporarily need hangar space for their aircraft as they fly across the country.”

Brendan Clarke is the founding owner of Hangar Tonight and is also a Certified Commercial Institute Member and principle and founder of Clarke Real Estate Group, specializing in aviation commercial real estate and attracting new aviation-related businesses to the region. Clarke also served as managing director of Cushman & Wakefield in Colorado Springs.

“Having witnessed millions of dollars in aircraft damage from a brief but intense hailstorm with tennis ball-sized hail at the Colorado Springs Airport on July 28, 2016, [the creators of Hangar Tonight] wished that pilots had known of the empty hangars on the airfield at the time,” the release states.

According to the release, there are nearly 225,000 general aviation aircraft in use in the U.S., and those pilots need a place to house their aircraft when they arrive at their destination. Additionally, the U.S. has more than 19,000 general aviation airfields.

Instead of searching multiple websites, pilots can use Hangar Tonight to book up to 29 nights for their aircraft. The service offers asset protection to aircraft owners, as well as additional income for hangar owners with spare capacity.

“I started Hangar Tonight because I saw a need for short-notice hangar options for pilots and owners as they fly to different airfields throughout the [country],” Clarke said in the release. “I witnessed firsthand the damage that extreme weather and the environment can do in a very short space of time.

“I believe there are opportunities for pilots to protect their aircraft in a hangar overnight at minimal costs and for hangar owners with spare capacity to generate a little income,” he said.

Clarke has owned, managed and consulted on investment and commercial real estate both in New Zealand and more recently, Colorado, after relocating to Colorado Springs with his wife and family in 2013, the release states.

Hangar Tonight enables hangar owners to link directly to aircraft owners and pilots via the web-based or mobile app. Users enter the airport, radius, aircraft type, and dates/times and the app displays hangars of the correct size available to accommodate the aircraft.

For more information, visit HangarTonight.com.