I’ve heard it said that everybody ends up somewhere in life — some on purpose. Here’s a story of someone who is ending up somewhere on purpose.

“I wanted to retire from my career, not from life!” said Tom Smith, following a career at the leadership level in health care. When he left his “career passion” position, he took a month off to decompress, then started to consult. Unfulfilled after a year, he again transitioned.

“I had no plan. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I sure knew what I didn’t want to do,” Tom said.

His desire for significance after retirement is one I hear often. According to the Center on Aging and Work at Boston College, nine in every 10 retirees who continue working do so to stay active and involved. Enjoyment of work was also a reason given by 82 percent of retirees. So, Tom’s post-career journey may sound typical. However, I’ve learned that if you’ve heard one story of transition, you’ve heard one story!

Here’s the rest of Tom’s story: While wondering what he was going to do next, a friend mentioned to him that Academy School District 20 was hiring bus drivers. Now, this was not on his list of things to do with his life, but it did seem to check off many things on his “must haves” list for a retirement job. He wanted to work part-time, he wanted summers and holidays off, he wanted to show up and do a good job without having to be involved in office politics. And, yes, he liked children — a plus for this job.

So, he gave it a try. He found that District 20 provided top-notch training for its drivers. That was four years ago. A job that many might think of as unchallenging has been tremendously rewarding for Tom. I was impressed that he was intentional about requesting a junior high school-age route because he believes they need the most in terms of good relationships. He also likes the challenge of this age group.

Tom shared that driving a bus is not much different from his corporate leadership role when it comes to having an intentional impact. He told me about one young man who challenges him every day with questions of “why, why, why” related to rules, societal issues and just about everything.

“Everyone, even kids, want to be led,” Tom said. “Just like in the corporate world, the question is how to lead them.”

Full of bus driving stories, he shared a particularly meaningful one about a girl he picked up each day. She was quiet, very shy, talking to no one on the bus. Tom began to greet her each time she boarded his bus with “Hello, princess!” She never responded. However, on the last day of school, as she got off the bus, she grabbed him and gave him a big hug.

“As I drove away, I had tears in my eyes,” Tom said.

Now that’s having significance!

An unexpected reward from his retirement job is that he has developed many new and deep friendships. He described his bus driving career as a social club interrupted by two 2-hour work gigs. Many people in transition I coach mention that the loss of professional friends they have worked with for years is one of the down sides of retirement — the loss of your tribe, if you will. In this role, Tom found something he wasn’t originally looking for — a new tribe. Many had also been professionals in their previous careers.

An important lesson for us all emerges from Tom’s story: Sometimes you just need to walk through doors that open to you. You never know what precious relationships and experiences may lie on the other side of that threshold.

What about Tom’s future? He says he plans to drive a bus until he’s ready to do nothing. Given his job satisfaction and the significance he attaches to his work, that may be a long time. And he is where he is, on purpose.

BJ Scott, an advocate for age-friendly workplaces, is the former CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers and its foundation. She can be reached at bjscott2325@gmail.com.