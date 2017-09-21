Bristol Brewing Co. announced it will begin packaging its Laughing Lab Scottish Ale, Beehive Honey Wheat and Compass IPA in six packs of 12-oz. cans. The cans will begin arriving at liquor stores and select bars and restaurants the first week of October, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Springs-based brewery.

The public is invited to check out the new cans at the brewery’s Indoor Yard Party and Can Release in the Gym at Ivywild School from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

“We decided to take the plunge primarily because Coloradans love cans, and we’re a Colorado-only brewery,” said Mike Bristol, the brewery’s owner, in a news release.

For more information on Bristol cans or the Yard Party, find Bristol Brewing Company on Facebook.