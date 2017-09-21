A 55,000-square-foot, $18 million assisted living and memory support center is expected to open at 2450 East Cache La Poudre St. in October, according to a news release issued by Retreat at Sunny Vista. The opening of the center is projected to create more than 50 jobs, the release states.

“Our research identified that older adults in central Colorado Springs lacked assisted living and memory support,” said Sunny Vista Living Center CEO Janet Burns. “The opening of the Retreat at Sunny Vista will help meet the needs of our large and aging Baby Boomer population by providing a wide spectrum of senior care on one campus.

“We’re blessed to be able to hire qualified and caring professionals exclusively from the Colorado Springs area and are looking for individuals who enjoy enriching the lives of older adults,” she said.

The Sunny Vista Center originally began as a tuberculosis sanatorium, according to the release.

“In the early 1900s financed through the Watt Memorial Endowment created by Marjorie Palmer Watt, daughter of Colorado Springs founder General William Palmer,” the release said. “After World War II, when tuberculosis was no longer a great threat, the then Sunnyrest Sanatorium was transformed into a non-profit nursing home for local residents who couldn’t afford health care. It was later renovated, renamed and in 2005, construction began on the Sunny Vista Living Center, which offers long-term care and rehabilitation services. The Retreat at Sunny Vista is the community’s most recent initiative and will be providing assisted living and memory care.”

Burns said in the release that the facility now provides a “full continuum of care including assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, in- and out-patient therapy and memory support.”

Burns added that “this community will fill a service gap in central Colorado Springs and create new jobs. We’re currently hiring more than fifty new staff members in nursing, physical therapy, dining, housekeeping, maintenance and administration.”

Sunny Vista Living Center will offer 66 apartments and suites, community spaces, multiple dining venues, sun-rooms, community gathering areas, fireplaces, outdoor patios and walking paths.

The Retreat will also incorporate a range of technological tools including Telehealth, which provides 24/7 access to doctors; a fall reduction program; a hearing loop system to assist residents with hearing aids; and, the Cornell Light system that encourages communications between nurses and residents.

For more information, visit retreat.sunnyvista.org or call 719-888-3673.