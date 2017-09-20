The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Department is teaming up with The Independence Center to demonstrate new election voting equipment from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the center’s open house.

“The hands-on experience will offer the public an opportunity to become familiar with the voting machines which have enhanced [Americans with Disabilities Act] capabilities, and will be available at all nine VSPC locations for the 2017 Coordinated Election,” according to a news release issued by the county.

The new ImageCast X tablet will provide voters the ability to navigate ballots by contest, change contrast settings and text size, and have access to an audio ballot. Additionally, the ICX has a larger control console and is compatible with alternative controls utilized by those with disabilities. After voting is complete, the voter can press “Print” and the printed ballot then can be deposited into the ballot box to be counted at the central count facility.

“We are committed to ensure voting is easy and accessible for all citizens,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman in the release. “Our continuing partnership with The Independence Center enables our Elections Department to reach out to voters with disabilities, and to make sure that every vote counts.”

Colorado conducts elections under a hybrid system of mail ballots and Voter Service and Polling Centers. Each active, registered voter receives a ballot through the mail, but voters have the option of visiting a VSPC to vote in person.

The Elections Department and The Independence Center partnered last year “to identify and resolve specific challenges to voting accessibility for voters with disabilities,” according to the release. The Independence Center operated as a Voter Service and Polling Center for two days in the 2016 General Election, serving 450 voters.

According to the release, The Independence Center will be open as a voter service and polling center Nov. 6 and 7. Although focused on serving voters with disabilities, any voter may utilize the VSPC at The Independence Center, or any of the VSPCs that will open in stages for the Coordinated Election. Visit epcvotes.com for more information.