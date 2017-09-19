Two months ago, Joe Niebur, CEO of Niebur Development, acquired half a block on South Tejon Street just south of East Cimarron Street.

Plans to redevelop the block with help from Ryan Lloyd of Echo Architecture in Colorado Springs are in place, and call for remodeling the storefronts for Computer Resources, McCabe’s, The Coffee Exchange and Rest Float Solutions.

Niebur said he wants to restore the building to its original design from the early 1900s. The remodel and renovations should be finished by late spring or early summer of next year.

Construction on the former SouthSide Johnny’s restaurant space, about 9,500 square feet of existing space, includes 5,000 square feet in expansion to the south side of the building, which includes a second story with a rooftop patio over the new construction, Lloyd said.

The exterior of the building will also have a more modern design once remodeled, Niebur said.

Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Company and Fat Sully’s New York Pizza, a three-in-one Denver-based concept, will fill around 7,000 square feet at the front of the former SouthSide Johnny’s building, including the new second level and rooftop patio.

- Advertisement -

In the back of the building, around 7,000 square feet is still available, so four total restaurants could fill the former SouthSide Johnny’s building, said Niebur, adding that he has serious interest from a couple of potential tenants, though he would not release any names.

Three outdoor patios will be added behind the expansion on the south side of the building for other future restaurant’s use, while a patio on the east side of the building will be created and used by Atomic Cowboy.

Half the 45,000 square feet of the total space on South Tejon Street is vacant and right now there are plans to remodel, renovate or reposition McCabe’s and The Coffee Exchange, according to Niebur. The only business not making any interior changes is Rest Float Solutions.

McCabe’s, The Coffee Exchange and Rest Float Solutions will remain as tenants.

Remodeling this portion of South Tejon Street will ultimately bring more restaurant options and foot traffic to the area, Niebur said.

“Who doesn’t want more food options? Especially that we know are successful and are different,” he said. “We don’t need another Wendy’s. We’ve got enough fast food. This … helps snowball the growth of the city.”