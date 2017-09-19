If you’re an executive ready to slash your employee health care costs, implementing a corporate health and wellness program is one of the best ways to achieve the goal.

For every $1 spent on a corporate wellness plan, there’s a $6 return on investment, according to the National Council on Strength and Fitness.

Not only that, but having a program is highly likely to make you and your employees downright happy. Corporate wellness programs have been shown to increase morale, energy and productivity in the workplace, while decreasing sick leave, doctors’ visits, and absenteeism (being physically at work, but mentally checked out), and reducing health insurance costs.

Wellness affects your bottom line. If your employees are present, productive and healthy, so is your company. So, it’s a win-win for both businesses and employees.

Often executives try out a program personally before signing on for the company — this gives them genuine enthusiasm for and belief in the program before they roll it out for their employees.

Such a process typically involves a three-month commitment (to instill new habits), which includes coaching, personalized eating and fitness plan, evaluation of progress, occasional food and fitness logs to measure results and/or make adjustments, and monthly body composition tests.

Once an executive starts to see the benefits personally, they usually want to pass that down to their team, as they recognize the synergy it will create for employees.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Winning with Wellness” report shows solid evidence that wellness programs result in health care savings.

According to the report:

• 60 percent of respondents said workplace wellness programs reduced their organizations’ health care costs.

• Inpatient costs reduced by 68 percent of total cost reduction.

• Use of health care services decreased, reducing employer costs.

• Employees showed “clinically meaningful” and long-lasting improvements in their weight, smoking status and physical activity.

To motivate employees, it’s helpful to make a fun and competitive game of it and use fitness trackers. This ensures that employees can accurately track their activity and achieve personal goals.

I recommend that employers distribute monthly or quarterly prizes or bonuses for employees who meet or exceed their health and activity goals. And sleep. Proper amounts of sleep are vital to increasing one’s health, as our bodies recover physically and mentally while we sleep.

When you’re ready to have someone launch your corporate health and wellness program, here are some best practices your company should follow.

Fitness is multi-faceted, so there’s much more to it than merely losing weight. For instance, stepping on a scale before and after three months is not a reliable measurement of health.

Make sure the consultant/company has a certified metabolic analytics practitioner.

Find out whether the program includes thorough tracking, ongoing coaching, specific ways for each individual to measure his or her progress, including quarterly reassessments and body composition tests, as well as individualized workout plans and dietary guidelines.

In order to gain measurable return-on-investment for your company, the program will need to be structured so as to be accountable to your goals.

Finally, before signing on the dotted line, ask for references. Talk to an executive from a business that’s worked with the company, to know they will deliver on their promises.

Tracy Iverson, strength and wellness coach at Conspire, has nearly 20 years’ experience in the health and wellness industry, including fitness training, executive coaching, nutrition, lifestyle and corporate wellness. He can be reached at tiverson@conspire2hire.com.