Following the end of Verizon’s lease at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road in August, 450,000 square feet of office space became available — one of the largest availabilities in the state, according to Steve Kohls, CBRE vice president in Colorado Springs.

A grand re-opening will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 to unveil Westside Investment Partners’ $3.5 million in renovations and updates to the inside of the building.

Improvements to the building include campus-wide Wi-Fi connections, a renovated lobby and atrium with updated technology, a 250-person auditorium, and a conference center.

Community work space, a yoga and fitness studio, lockers, showers, a renovated café, and outdoor barbecue areas were also part of that investment.

In August 2016, Verizon sold the property to Westside Investment Partners but also chose to occupy 80,000 square feet of the building.

The newly available office space is currently $13.50 NNN per square feet, but this number could increase, according to Kohls.

“The fact that we have the largest office space availability in the state, combined with the value proposition that it offers — I think it’s a premiere office setting that gives us the opportunity to pursue regional headquarter-type operations with companies that would bring high-paying jobs to the city,” Kohls said. “That’s a very real opportunity for us. We’re hoping to partner with local and state economic development to make sure that any companies considering Colorado are aware of this rare opportunity.”

CBRE is particularly interested in attracting technology, defense aerospace, engineering and STEM companies.

Four national companies in high tech, defense and aerospace have shown interest in the space so far, said Kohls, though he was unable to release their names.

“That’s what we want for [Colorado Springs], what we want to use for the city” he said.

“The fact that we’ve got 38 percent of the [Colorado Springs] population with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the fact that we already have quite a bit of talent in the engineering and technology fields — I just feel that those wages here compared to what they get paid in other places along the Front Range are very comparable,” Kohls said.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in anAug. 28 CBRE press release that companies are not going to find a better affordable workspace.

“Here in Colorado Springs we have seen impressive year-over-year population, job and economic growth, with talent and companies relocating from all over the country to take advantage of our lower cost of living, higher quality of life and skilled labor pool,” Suthers said in the release.

It can be difficult to find a property like this one in Colorado Springs, said Kohls.

“It’s great to see how committed the new ownership is to investing in the property and to securing and investing in the office spaces themselves where companies would be moving in,” he said. “They’re willing to make improvements to the existing spaces to suit the specific needs of companies that may look at the property — that’s significant.”