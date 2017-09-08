Congressman Lamborn appoints new communications director

Congressman Doug Lamborn has appointed Dean Miller to serve as his new communications director. Miller replaces Jarred Rego who is moving out-of-state.

Miller brings extensive communications experience to his position, according to a news release issued by Lamborn’s office. Miller will move to the congressman’s office following his service as public information officer at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, where he connected regional employers to work-ready job seekers throughout El Paso and Teller counties. Prior to that, he served in Air Force Public Affairs with assignments including the U.S. Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base.

“Jarred Rego has done an incredible job and I appreciate his dedicated service over the years,” Lamborn said in the news release. “He has served in multiple roles in my office and has helped develop strong and meaningful partnerships between my office and the communities of the Pikes Peak region. We will miss Jarred and his wife, and we wish them the very best as they relocate to Fort Smith, Arkansas to raise their children closer to family.

“We are also very excited to have Dean Miller join our team,” Lamborn added. “He brings outstanding credentials, strong community connections, and an impressive work ethic to this position. I know that he will work hard to provide great communications service to the outstanding people of the Fifth Congressional District!”