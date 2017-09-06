Colorado cybersecurity company partners with Fort Carson

SecureSet, an immersive cybersecurity academy in Colorado Springs, announced the launch of the Cybersecurity Career Program for active-duty soldiers in partnership with Fort Carson as part of the organization’s overall efforts to support the military and veterans.

SecureSet was launched in response to the global shortfall of cybersecurity professionals who will be needed to meet the rise in sophisticated threats worldwide.

Veterans will be a key resource for meeting that shortfall by becoming qualified cybersecurity professionals, according to a news release issued by SecureSet. The Cybersecurity Career Program is designed to help active-duty soldiers acquire environment-ready skills concurrent with their enlistment, backed by SecureSet’s immersive, hands-on education model. The active-duty soldiers will participate in SecureSet’s five-month CORE Technical program, which prepares them for civilian careers as security engineers, penetration testers, security consultants or information assurance analysts. SecureSet aims to place 100 percent of the veterans who participate in the program in careers, the release states.

- Advertisement -

“This program will give more active-duty soldiers a rapid transition to the civilian workforce,” said founder Bret Fund in the release. “They can secure their careers, continue to serve their country and help a severely understaffed industry. We hope to find success and scale the program to more bases and branches.”

Sherry L. Jenkins, IMCOM Region 5 career skills program coordinator, directorate of human resources at Fort Carson, said the post is excited about the partnership.

“We are so excited to be able to add this outstanding opportunity to our Career Skills Programs at Fort Carson,” she said in the release. “The purpose of these programs is to bridge the gap in the skills that our transitioning Service Members have, what high demand industry is looking for, with a strong link to employment as they transition from active service to the civilian sector. We believe this program will do just that!”

Service Members within six months of transition from Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base and other area bases are eligible to participate. CCP students continue to receive their full stipend, can apply GI Bill funds and receive sponsorship from employers looking to hire CCP graduates. For more information about the Fort Carson CCP, contact Martha Laughman, martha@secureset.com.