CPH editor Routon announces retirement

Colorado Publishing House Executive Editor Ralph Routon announced his retirement effective Sept. 27. CPH is the parent company of the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Routon, an Arkansas native, was sports news editor for the Arkansas Gazette and sports editor of the Arkansas Democrat. Once in Colorado, Routon worked for the Gazette in Colorado Springs as a sports editor and columnist from 1977-2001. When he left the Gazette in 2001, he served as editor of the Northwest Florida Daily News, executive editor of the Amarillo Globe-News and sports editor of Florida Today.

Routon returned to the area at the end of 2006 as executive editor of the Colorado Springs Independent, also a CPH publication. The Colorado Springs Business Journal was acquired in 2012 and Routon took over editorial operations at the CSBJ. The Pikes Peak Bulletin, Manitou Springs’ weekly publication, was added to his responsibilities in 2014.

“When we hired Ralph a dozen years ago, the staff was divided,” said CPH founder and Chairman of the Board John Weiss.

“Actually, that is not quit true. Every single senior manager as well as the entire editorial staff opposed bringing Ralph on board. People argued that he was ‘too old school,’ ‘too daily’ and had ‘no idea of what it took to lead [a weekly] editorial team.’

“We almost always do things by consensus. But this one of the few times where I made an executive decision against the wishes of all my colleagues.

“To my delight, not only did Ralph meet up to his billing as the best working journalist in town, but he also turned out to be kind, smart, funny, and the best mentor ever. His impact on all seven of our papers, is that his input makes everyone better.

“At the end of this month, Ralph will no longer have any day-to-day responsibilities with us. But if I were a betting man (and I am), then I would wager that Ralph will continue to contribute both via columns as an advisor to all our papers — for ink runs in his blood.”

Business Journal Editor and COO Amy Gillentine-Sweet said Routon’s vast knowledge will be missed.

“Ralph’s mentorship, guidance and assistance has been invaluable to the Business Journal,” she said. “As editor and then executive editor, he took the paper to new heights, culminating with a 2013 Award of Excellence from the Colorado Press Association. We will miss his expertise on a day-to-day basis, but we know that he’ll still be involved in 2018. We are so grateful for his continuing dedication to the paper and to the Colorado Springs business community.”