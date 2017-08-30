Colorado’s new car and light truck registrations outpace national sales

According to the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, new car and light truck registrations in Colorado increased 26.8 percent in July 2017 versus a year earlier, while year-to-date registrations were up 7.8 percent for the first seven months of 2017.

According to registration data compiled by Experian Automotive for the association, year-to-date totals for new vehicle registrations in Colorado were 118,937 versus 110,336 for a 7.8 percent increase; and July 2017 registration totals were 18,686 versus 14,742 for an increase of 26.8 percent.

“Despite the continuing decline for vehicle sales nationally, Colorado’s new car and truck registrations widened the gap and ended July on an up note,” CADA President Tim Jackson said in a news release. “Consumers statewide are benefiting from low unemployment, low fuel prices, affordable interest rates and readily available credit for most buyers.”

Jackson said new vehicle registrations increased more than 13 percent year to date for Jaguar, Volkswagen, Infiniti, Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan, Lincoln and Honda.

Used vehicle registrations were up 13 percent through July. This includes vehicles seven years old or newer.