Update: Rios announces resignation from National Cybersecurity Center

CEO Ed Rios has resigned from the National Cybersecurity Center, according to a news release issued Aug. 29 by the nonprofit organization. The release said Rios is leaving “in order to devote more time to his business interests.”

Rios said in the release that he is “grateful for the opportunity to have helped in bringing NCC from an idea to a viable organization serving a critical need in our evolving cyber landscape. We have accomplished a great deal in a brief time, and it is now time for me to return to provide leadership and direction for the other companies I own.”

NCC’s Board Chairman Bob Hurst, former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs, expressed appreciation for Rios’ efforts “in establishing the operating structure for NCC and ensuring the it is a viable organization.”

“Ed Rios’ knowledge of cybersecurity, government and entrepreneurship made him uniquely qualified to lead NCC through its nascent phase,” Hurst said in the release. “The NCC board is grateful for Ed’s leadership. We are also fortunate Mr. Rios has agreed to continue serving NCC as a member of our board of directors.”

Vance Brown will assume the interim CEO position for the NCC. Brown has more than 20 years of experience as the CEO of software technology innovation and information technology companies. Currently, Brown is executive chairman and co-founder of Cherwell Software. In 2014, he was named EY Entrepreneur of The Year and this year he was named one of the “100 most intriguing entrepreneurs” by Goldman Sachs.

“I am honored to be asked to serve on an interim basis as the CEO for the National Cybersecurity Center, headquartered in Colorado Springs,” Brown said in an email. “I greatly appreciate what Ed Rios has done during his time as CEO and look forward to continue that momentum and keep pushing forward on this important cause. I will not sit idle on the success of the organization but will continue to work with Ed Anderson, a retired Army Lieutenant General, and the rest of the NCC team to advance the NCC mission. I look forward to participating in the Governor’s Cyber Symposium event taking place [Nov. 1 and 2] at The Broadmoor. It is being co-hosted by the NCC and Exponential Impact, a Colorado Springs Accelerator focused on security technologies. I encourage everyone to come to this event and hear from retired Army General and former Central Intelligence Agency Director David Petraeus, Governor [John] Hickenlooper and others to become better informed about what the NCC is doing and it’s importance to the City of Colorado Springs, our nation, and our world.”

In the release, Hurst said, “NCC is fortunate to have someone of Vance’s character and caliber assisting with this transition. We are grateful to Ed Rios for his leadership and appreciative of Vance Brown’s willingness to accept this important baton from Mr. Rios.”

Brown will be assisted by current NCC staff and board member Lt. Gen Ed Anderson (U.S. Army, retired) who has also agreed to provide interim support for NCC, according to the release.

“Ed submitted his resignation and the board accepted his resignation,” Anderson told the Business Journal. “At the same time, we also picked Vance Brown on an interim basis, for at least the next six months, as CEO. The expectation is Vance will continue what [Rios] started and advance it to greater heights.”

Anderson said the NCC would “not be going into details surrounding the resignation.”

Anderson did say the resignation would not impact scheduled events.

“The board sees this as a positive step,” Anderson said. “We’re encouraged and thank Ed for all he’s done. He’s done an awful lot and he’s a very bright guy. We’re fortunate to have had him for as long as we did.”

The NCC is a local nonprofit providing collaborative cybersecurity knowledge and services to the nation. It was set up in 2016 and is nearing its one-year anniversary. For additional information, visit nationalcybersecuritycenter.org.