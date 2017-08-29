Penrose CEO Sabin to focus exclusively on Springs market

The Penrose-St. Francis Board of Trustees and Centura Health leadership have asked Penrose-St. Francis Health Services President and CEO Margaret Sabin to focus entirely on the Colorado Springs market.

Sabin will transition her group responsibilities — which include overseeing operations at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo and St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City — to a new group president no later than Dec. 1, according to a news release issued by the health system. In her new role, Sabin will continue to report to the Penrose-St. Francis Board and the new group president.

“We are in the midst of the largest health care master facility plan ever in southern Colorado with a tremendous $700 million investment in our community,” Sabin said in an email to the Business Journal. “The Penrose-St. Francis Board of Trustees and Centura Health leadership have asked me to focus entirely on the Colorado Springs market. I am excited to refocus my energy and dedicated leadership on expanding the services and resources available in our thriving community, and building upon the foundation we’ve created within Penrose-St. Francis.”

Components of the master facility plan include:

A new medical campus constructed on nearly 80 acres at the corner of Fillmore Avenue and Centennial Boulevard;

Revitalizing Penrose Hospital into a world-class Rehab Center of Excellence;

A $102 million expansion of St. Francis Medical Center that includes nearly doubling the size of the emergency department, increasing the neonatal intensive care unit from 25 to 46 beds, adding four operating room suites and shell space for an additional five operating room suites, and increasing associate and guest parking to accommodate patient volumes;

The construction of several ambulatory neighborhood health centers; and

A partnership with UCCS to construct the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, a City for Champions project intended in part to draw tourists to the Pikes Peak region.

“We’ve made significant strides in creating distinct market-leading health care value in Colorado Springs,” said Becky Medved, Penrose-St. Francis board chairperson, in the release. “With our game-changing master facility plan and significant growth opportunities facing Penrose-St. Francis, we need Margaret’s focused, dedicated leadership and proven track record in the Colorado Springs community now more than ever.”

Under Sabin’s direction, Penrose-St. Francis is one of only eight hospitals in the nation to be awarded Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for 10 consecutive years, the only Magnet-designated hospital in southern Colorado for nursing excellence, and other national distinctions.