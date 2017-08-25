Southeast sector is playing catch-up

Southeast Colorado Springs has long been characterized as the part of town that lags behind. Whether it’s in business development, education, household income or health care, it seems there are fewer opportunities or provisions in the southeast sector.

Some of that may be improving — but change is slow. Still, there is hope.

Andy Oyler, of Quantum Commercial Group, said there has been activity in the real estate market in southeast Colorado Springs — both commercial and residential.

“There has been improvement in retail and in industrial,” Oyler said. “It’s still somewhat lagging, but that’s probably true for most of Colorado Springs. I’m speculating, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see defense contractors be more active as time goes on. We’re optimistic about that happening.”

He said the South Powers corridor “is a real opportunity for retail although it is quite challenged and will be for some time.”

He said industrial buildings smaller than 30,000 square feet are being leased or sold pretty quickly, largely because there aren’t many options.

Oyler said the 4 percent vacancy for retail is low, “but that’s the way it works in a rebounding economy.”

“Residential construction has taken off in some parts of that area — although there are a limited amount of lots available — and retail will follow to support those new neighborhoods.”

One advantage of living in southeast Colorado Springs, Oyler said, “is that you get a lot more house for your buck.”

Residents in southeast Springs don’t have access to a hospital and of the seven doctor’s offices and two emergency care facilities in the region, none are located in the 80916 zip code, said Mina Liebert, public health planner with El Paso County Public Health.

“There are definitely gaps in that area,” said interim Public Health Director of El Paso County Public Health Dan Martindale.

In one fashion that should change by end of the year, he said, a satellite office for the county’s WIC [Women, Infants and Children] program will open at 2948 Fountain Blvd, in partnership with Harrison School District 2, which owns the building. Liebert said 38 percent of WIC eligible women live in zip codes 80910 and 80916 in southeast Colorado Springs.

The building will also be used for meetings and periodic immunizations, Martindale said, like for back-to-school students.

Both Liebert and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier spoke highly of the RISE coalition and its efforts to benefit the southeast sector of the Springs in many ways. Marcoulier said she lived in that area for many years and sees great potential.

“We partner with RISE, Thrive, the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, the Black Chamber, Hispanic Business Council, and the BBB to name a few of the partners working in the 80910 and 80916 area codes,” she said.

“The SBDC has also taken the initiative to open a satellite office at the Sand Creek library with the support of volunteer consultant Janet Brugger to host onsite consulting and workshops. We are very excited to have a permanent home in the southeast part of the Springs to assist our small businesses.”