Food Truck Tuesday debuts downtown

Food Truck Tuesday made its debut today on the west lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, with about eight vendors offering fresh, local, diverse dining options from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Pioneers Museum is located at 215 S. Tejon St.

“This is a pilot project,” said Claire Swinford, urban engagement manager for the Downtown Partnership. “There should be everything from tacos to pizza to Cuban food. This could change the landscape of south downtown for lunch.”

The food truck pod will be in the same location at the same time for 10 weeks, with eight to 10 trucks participating.

“We’ve got eight spots for our core group, with two wild cards for different vendors,” Swinford said. “The goal is to have 10 there every week. We sent information about this to every mobile food truck in the city and the finalists were chosen based on diversity of food offerings and those willing to commit to all 10 weeks. Some of the big ones are doing well enough they didn’t feel the need to respond, which says a lot about the overall hospitable environment Colorado Springs has for food trucks, with breweries and other spots making space available.”

But Swinford said Food Truck Tuesday is “a chance for these businesses to grow their following or expand their audience. Downtown is a great spot to do this. I work in Plaza of the Rockies and I’m a foodie, so this is great to see.”

Today’s Food Truck Tuesday launch event features live music in the park, remarks from Mayor John Suthers, free tours of the museum and the Art on the Streets public sculpture exhibit with access to the Portals interactive art project.

Swinford said the idea came from Suthers.

“The mayor saw the success of other events like this along the Front Range and suggested it,” she said.

In a news release, Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership, said, “In visits to vibrant downtowns across the country, many city leaders including Mayor Suthers have remarked on the atmosphere and diversity contributed by food truck pods. We are delighted that historic Alamo Park and the Pioneers Museum afford such an ideal spot for Colorado Springs to support local business and urban vitality with a food truck pod of its own.”

During the 10 weeks of the project, the former Nosh patio just north of the park will provide diners with restaurant-style seating and shade and the Pioneers Museum will offer lunch-and-learn programs for those who like a little culture on their lunch hour. Lunch options will range from $7-$15, depending on vendor; gluten-free/vegetarian options are also available. Parking is available street side on Nevada, Tejon and Vermijo ($1/hour), or in the city parking garage at Colorado and Nevada ($0.75/hour).

Food Truck Tuesdays will continue weekly through Oct. 17. More information can be found at downtowncs.com.