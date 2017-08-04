UCCS’ Career Development Center seeks partners

When you walk through the doors of the Northwestern Mutual office in downtown Colorado Springs, you can expect knowledgeable business professionals with keen customer service skills and a desire to help individuals achieve their financial goals.

What you may not realize is that many of those professionals, interns and support staff are UCCS students and alumni.

The Colorado Springs Northwestern Mutual office has partnered with the UCCS College of Business Career Development Center for the past nine years. Through the course of the partnership, Northwestern Mutual has hired 10 to 15 UCCS students annually into its top-ranked internship program and currently has 10 UCCS alumni on staff.

As described by Chelsea Wallace, director of recruiting at Northwestern Mutual, “The partnership with the UCCS Career Development Center has been invaluable to our office. Through this standing relationship, we are able to recruit, train and retain top talent from our local community. The partnership has enabled our office to provide college students with real world experiential learning opportunities while cultivating future leaders for our community.”

from marketing to HR management

The UCCS College of Business Career Development Center connects students and alumni with local employers for internship and career opportunities. The center currently engages with more than 100 local employers.

The College of Business offers a variety of majors at the undergraduate and graduate level, including accounting, finance, human resource management, information systems, international business, management, marketing, professional golf management, service management and sport management.

To provide the diverse student population with experiential learning opportunities, the college requires local business partners — spanning a broad variety of industries — to engage with and employ students. The Career Development Center is eager to connect with any local businesses interested in:

• Hiring interns or developing an internship program;

• Participating in on-campus networking and professional development events; and/or

• Filling professional positions.

Experiential learning

The UCCS College of Business is committed to the local business community and recognizes the need to produce graduates who are prepared, experienced, knowledgeable and able to relate the skills they have learned in class to daily business operations.

By collaborating with the Career Development Center and offering internship and employment opportunities for current students and alumni, local organizations help mold future business leaders and provide students with a rich, meaningful introduction to the professional business world.

UCCS alumna Jackie Kumsher, now a practice manager at Northwestern Mutual, highlights the benefits available to local employers who partner with UCCS from the student perspective: “As a College of Business student at UCCS, I was provided with many opportunities to engage with the local business community to discover which career paths best match my strengths and goals. I was introduced to the recruiter at Northwestern Mutual by attending a Career Networking event held on campus. From there, I secured an internship with them for two years and transitioned into a full-time position after graduation.”

How local business can be involved

Local businesses can collaborate with the Career Development Center in a variety of ways, including:

• Sitting on an industry panel;

• Participating in a professional development event;

• Becoming a member of the Employer Advisory Committee;

• Participating in an on-campus networking event;

• Volunteering to be a student mentor;

• Offering student internships; and

• Utilizing UCCS as a free resource to fill job vacancies.

The College of Business is hosting an information session, Recruit and Retain the Best, Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in UCCS’ Dwire Hall Atrium. Learn about new trends and best practices in recruitment while discovering more about the partnership opportunities available to local businesses.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 719-255-3120.

Meghan Stidd, program director at the UCCS College of Business Career Development Center, can be contacted at [email protected]